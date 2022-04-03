Front porch decor for fall

It’s the season for cozy sweaters and festive outdoor areas with high curb appeal. As the air turns crisp and the leaves turn orange, you can embody the season in your front porch decor to perfectly accentuate nights spent bundled up and perhaps sipping hot beverages outdoors with guests.

It’s easy to achieve the fall porch of your dreams with some clever and easy fall porch decor ideas. From natural elements like pumpkins and rustic planters full of mums to artificial elements like synthetic garland and festive lights, there are numerous ways to bring fall vibes to your porch. Pro decorating tip: opt for fall colors like red, orange and yellow, and classic, timeless decorations.

The best fall front porch decor in 2021

Rustic front porch decor

Plaid looks great in its many applications, and fall porch decor is no exception. Try a farmhouse-style buffalo check plaid theme for a welcoming and timeless look.

This style pairs nicely with other design elements like potted evergreens and wooden signs. If you’re feeling crafty, you could even try painting a black-and-white plaid pattern on a pumpkin.

Black and White Buffalo Plaid Doormat

A checkered doormat for outdoor or indoor use. Durable and comes with an anti-slip pad. Try stacking it with another doormat for an extra cozy look.

Sold by Amazon

Artificial Boxwood Wreath

This artificial boxwood wreath with a black-and-white plaid bow looks great indoors and outdoors. Versatile enough to use in the spring, too.

Sold by Amazon

Modern farmhouse front porch decor

Love fall decor, but don’t love tons of color? You can create your own highly modern, understated and neutral look by sticking to all-white decor. Try natural elements like white fall mums in white planters to complete the look.

White Farmhouse Pumpkins

Precious hand-painted pumpkins that look great in a decidedly neutral space or alongside more colorful design elements. These pumpkins have an antique, rustic vibe.

Sold on Etsy

Bright White Pip Berry Garland

This 50-inch garland looks great both in the home or outdoors. Try stringing it around your front door or twisting it around a post.

Sold on Etsy

Comfortable front porch decor

Are you dreaming of the perfect fall entertaining area?

Create a cozy and warm front porch by setting up a simple bench near your front door, ideally in a corner of your porch against a railing. Add pillows and weather-resistant throw blankets. Layer it with a thick rug for added warmth and surround it with planets and festive lights for the perfect dreamy space.

Acacia Bench, Teak Finish

The most essential part of a fall-themed outdoor entertainment area is a sturdy, rustic bench. This roomy bench from Christopher Knight Home is the perfect place to sit and read or have a cup of something hot while watching the leaves change. Durable enough for four-season outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin Harvest Throw Pillow Cases

This set of classic fall front-porch pillowcases ideal for indoor or outdoor use features fun, vintage-inspired designs. Be sure to purchase pillow inserts as well.

Sold by Amazon

Classic fall front porch decor

If you picture the fall porch of your dreams, do you see classic elements like wreaths, gourds, mums and pumpkins stacked on staggered rustic crates?

These traditional and nostalgic elements embody harvest energy. You can get this vintage look by selecting decor items with natural attributes in colors like red, orange and dark green.

String Lights

These LED lights are warm and glowing and cast vibrant orange light all over your porch. They are battery-operated and indicated to last approximately 40 hours without charging. Made from flexible and thin silver-plated copper wire. Good for indoor or outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Fall Maple Garland

This pack of two strands of artificial maple garland totals just under 12 feet in length. Wrap these around your porch’s railing for a realistic fallen leaves effect, or drape them above your door frame to welcome visitors and accentuate your doorway. Festive, warm fall colors with a flexible wire frame for easy shaping.

Sold by Amazon

Halloween front porch decor

Once October hits, it’s socially acceptable to deck out your porch with spooky outdoor Halloween decorations. This is the perfect time to get creative with fun decor finds and DIY crafts. With plenty of budget-friendly options available, you can go all out without spending much cash.

Stretchy Spider Web

A classic and easy-to-use scary Halloween decoration. Stretch it up to 16 feet to cover your entire porch railing, front door or shrubs in spider webs. Pair with other spider decorations to complete the theme.

Sold by Amazon

Halloween Welcome Signs

These striking fabric signs exude the season’s spirit and attract attention, so you can be sure you’ll get lots of visitors on Halloween. Pair with jack o’lanterns and other decor to stand out and create a fall wonderland on your porch. Made up of 100% fabric.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.