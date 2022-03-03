Which roach bait is best?

Among all of the pests that can invade one’s home, roaches are arguably the most revolting. From the large palmetto bug species to the common German roaches, it is essential to immediately take care of any size infestation. At the first sign of any roach species entering your home, using an effective roach bait can prevent the need for costly professional extermination services.

The top roach bait is the Combat Roach-Killing Bait, Large Roach Bait Station. These easy-to-use baits work to eliminate roach nests, are child-resistant and work quickly.

What to know before you buy roach bait

Method

From brand to brand, roach baits have different extermination methods. Some proactively tackle the root cause of nests, while others kill all roaches that come into contact with the insecticide chemicals. Depending on the method you select, results will vary. Those that work to exterminate the nests are better long-term solutions and you should not use them in conjunction with other insecticides that target roaches. Gels and other traps that kill individual roaches are best alongside other extermination methods, including spraying the perimeter of one’s home.

Chemicals used

Every roach bait uses a strategic mix of chemicals. Although the common ingredients are largely the same, some of the chemicals used can be dangerous for pets and children to be near. Before deciding which bait solution is best for your needs, check to ensure that the chemicals will be safe enough to use around any pets or kids present in the home. Some brands are child-resistant for added safety.

Type of cockroach

If you’ve never dealt with a cockroach infestation, you’re likely unaware that all baits do not work for every species. Before purchasing a roach bait, confirm which roach species has invaded your home. Some types, such as the German roach, require special chemicals to eliminate. There are particular bait types designed for this one kind of roach alone. A quick online photo search should help you successfully identify what roach species has invaded your space.

What to look for in a quality roach bait

Works quickly

Once you’ve found roaches in your home, getting rid of them quickly becomes the main objective. A single roach crawling around can feel like one too many. Quality baits work as quickly as possible. With some, you can expect to see noticeable results within hours. Over a few days, roaches can seemingly disappear from every surface of the home. Fast elimination is especially essential given how rapidly roaches can reproduce. A single female roach can produce 200-300 offspring within a year. This reason alone is why time is of the essence when it comes to roach extermination.

Longevity

No one should have to take on the role of full-time roach exterminator in their home. Using baits that are effective for several months at a time can add hours back into your schedule. Find quality roach baits that do not require a repeated weekly application or changing. Effective varieties should have some longevity component, making use even easier.

Easy placement

When working with chemicals, safe and simple placement is paramount. Rather than requiring you to have advanced knowledge of insecticide handling, roach baits should be effortless to place throughout your home. The instructions should leave no ambiguity or question as to how to use the product. Top brands have gone the extra mile to ensure that their customers can install roach baits with confidence.

Discreet

Although the occasional roach infestation is next to impossible to prevent in certain parts of the country, no one wants to showcase roach baits as a central decor piece. Nearly all of today’s roach baits feature a discreet design that is easy to hide from view.

How much you can expect to spend on roach baits

One package of roach bait treatments, which often lasts for several months and can cost between $8-$30.

Roach bait FAQ

Are roach baits effective?

A. Yes. At-home roach baits are an affordable method of quickly and efficiently eliminating mild to moderate infestations. Severe infestations often require professional extermination services. However, in the vast majority of cases, roach baits are the best solution.

Are roach baits safe to use around kids and pets?

A. Sometimes. Certain baits have been designed with kids and pets in mind and shield all harmful chemicals in a damage-proof chamber. Others do not have this feature and can become extremely dangerous if exposure occurs. Always check the labels and product details before using roach baits around children and pets.

Do roach baits eliminate all kinds of roaches?

A. No. Roach baits are not created to be a universal solution to eliminating every roach species. Knowing what kind of roaches are in your home is vital in selecting the correct bait option.

What’s the best roach bait to buy?

Top roach bait

Combat Roach-Killing Bait, Large Roach Bait Station

What you need to know: Easy to place throughout the home, the Combat Roach-Killing Bait, Large Roach Bait Station is a discreet and effective way to eliminate roaches.

What you’ll love: This style is a top choice among individuals with kids and pets, as each bait station is child-resistant. One box contains eight stations, which you can place anywhere roaches are present. The chemicals in these baits work to exterminate roach nests, addressing the root cause of the infestation.

What you should consider: These baits only work on select kinds of roaches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Top roach bait for the money

Hot Shot Ultra Liquid Roach Bait

What you need to know: The Hot Shot Ultra Liquid Roach Bait is a simple and affordable option for home roach extermination.

What you’ll love: These roach bait stations are prefilled with a lethal quick-kill formula that can kill small and large cockroaches. The price point is also incredibly affordable, making this a favorite option for many homeowners.

What you should consider: Baits contain harmful chemicals and must be placed far out of reach of kids and pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Syngenta Advion Cockroach Gel Bait, 4 syringes, 1.06 oz. each

What you need to know: This gel bait rapidly eliminates a wide range of cockroaches, including German cockroaches.

What you’ll love: Designed to eliminate at least eight different species of cockroaches, Syngenta Advion Cockroach Gel Bait is appropriate for indoor and outdoor use. It works well for mild, moderate and significant cockroach infestations.

What you should consider: Some individuals do not like applying gel treatments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

