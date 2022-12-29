Brighten up your living space with affordable lighting

Last year, neon signs became popular in home decor. But that type of lighting is used to add a focal point or make a statement. It is not the best for illuminating your living space. Fortunately, there are many other options, from fixtures to chandeliers, that you can buy for under $100, which will brighten up any room.

Why home lighting is important

Lighting serves several important functions in the home. It adds spaciousness to the environment and helps you create a mood, especially if you use colored lights. Good lighting also lets you see better, which adds functionality to a room and increases safety. You won’t be as likely to trip or bump into things in a brightly lit room.

Additionally, bright lights can make you feel warmer, while twinkle lights or fairy lights add a bit of coziness to your home. Lastly, while it takes natural light to make you feel happier, bright lights can help you focus and reduce eye strain.

Form is as important as function

When it comes to choosing the best lighting for your living space, it is essential to factor in the established decor of a room. Since there are so many options for lighting, whether it is a plain overhead fixture or an ornate chandelier, you can always find the perfect style of lighting to complement a room.

Best lighting options for under $100

Meyer and Cross Magnolia Single Pendant Light

If you want an elegant pendant light with a classic brass finish, this one is ideal for your modern farmhouse decor. It is suitable for a 60-watt equivalent fluorescent, incandescent or LED bulb. Sold by Home Depot

Telafly Bathroom Vanity Light

For a more rustic farmhouse look, this five-light option is the right choice. The wooden fixture holds five matte black cages that are suitable for nearly any space in your home, from a hallway to the bathroom. Sold by Amazon

Home Decorators Collection Aged Brass Globe Pendant Light

This hand-blown glass globe comes with 6 feet of cord so you can adjust the light to your desired height. The fixture is compatible with a standard wall dimmer and is rated for use in either damp or dry locations. Sold by Home Depot

Vikaey Modern LED Flush-Mount Ceiling Light

The minimalist, four-ring geometric design of this fixture makes it a fashionable addition to your home decor. It has built-in protection from overloads, low voltage and short circuits. Sold by Amazon

Orren Ellis Single Dome Pendant Light

This dome pendant features an unobtrusive design that is suitable for your kitchen island. With the 100-watt rating, it is brighter than many other similar offerings. Sold by Wayfair

LBL Lighting Flush-Mount Ceiling Light

If an unobtrusive flush-mount ceiling light is what you need, this model fits those requirements. It has a clean, contemporary, die-cast metal base that is available in antique bronze, aged brass, chrome or satin nickel. Plus, it is available in large (11-inch) and small (6-inch) sizes. Sold by Target

LNC Brushed Gray Modern Pendant Drum Cage Light

The artisan design of this metal cage pendant light has an industrial look that will make it the focal point in any room. It features a sturdy build for long-term durability. Sold by Home Depot

Defong 6-Light Sputnik Semi Flush-Mount Ceiling Light Fixture

This flush-mount fixture features six bulbs that are aligned in an intriguing horizontal crisscross pattern. You can rotate the unit to adjust the lighting based on the needs of the room. Sold by Kohl’s

Looyd Industrial Semi Flush-Mount Ceiling Light

If you want to make a bold statement, the vintage industrial style of this metal ceiling lamp will accomplish that. This model is compatible with dimmable bulbs and a dimmer switch so you can customize the lighting level. Sold by Amazon

Catalina Lighting Tensor Lennon Floor Lamp

When a fixture or a chandelier won’t do, this sleek floor lamp can solve your lighting needs. It has a rotating switch, an adjustable arm and a black with brass accent design. It is perfect for individuals with a modern decor theme. Sold by Kohl’s

