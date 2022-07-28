Floor lamps sometimes come with a bulb but not always. Check when buying a lamp so you can get the right bulb if it’s not included.

Which tripod floor lamp is best?

Tripod floor lamps are stylish and versatile as they straddle the line between classic and contemporary styles. These lamps look great in almost any room, providing a little flair that makes it look like you’re an interior design buff.

Tripod lamps come in various styles, so you’ll still need to find the right one to fit your needs. The Kira Home Grace Tripod LED Floor Lamp is a top choice if you’re looking for something classic and understated.

What to know before you buy a tripod floor lamp

Shades vs. spotlight

Tripod lamps fall into two broad categories: those with shades and those with spotlights. While most people choose whichever they prefer the look of, each option lights a room in different ways.

Drum shade: Drum shades are cylindrical with equal-sized openings on top and bottom. This is great for ambient lighting, as the light from lamps with this shade style diffuses equally upward and downward.

Tapered shade: Tapered shades are narrower at the top than at the bottom. This means more light is directed downward, so they're great for reading or carrying out other tasks that require extra lighting. However, they also let some light upward for an ambient glow.

Spotlight: Spotlights direct light into a particular spot rather than diffusing it evenly, making them great for task lighting. However, many people choose spotlight tripod lamps for the way they look, not their task lighting capabilities. Many lamps use vintage-style or industrial-style spotlights, more for how they look than how they throw light.

Style

Most tripod lamps bring a slightly contemporary edge to a room since it’s not a piece of furniture you’d find in an old country farmhouse or a Victorian mansion. However, some floor lamps have a much more traditional look than others.

Traditional: Understated lamps with pale natural wood finished and light-colored shades work well even with conservative home decor.

Industrial: On the other end of the spectrum, you have industrial-style lamps with dark wood finishes, heavy brass hardware and chunky spotlights.

Mid-century: Although tripod lamps aren't authentic to the mid-century look, some have a mid-century slant, with cylindrical shades and dark wood or brass legs.

Ultimately, you can find a tripod lamp that will work with essentially any decorative style if you shop around.

What to look for in a quality tripod floor lamp

Colors

Consider the color or finish of both the shade and the legs. The legs can have natural wood, painted wood or metallic finishes. Shades come in a variety of light and dark hues.

Switch type

Floor lamps can have foot switches that sit on the floor, hand switches on the cord, rotary knobs or even pull cords. Some people have strong preferences for one over others, but many are happy as long as their lamp is easy enough to switch on and off.

Assembly

Many tripod lamps require some assembly. However, it should be fairly simple and take no more than 15 to 20 minutes.

How much you can expect to spend on a tripod floor lamp

You can buy some solid everyday tripod lamps for around $50-$150, but top-end designer versions can cost well over $500.

Tripod floor lamp FAQ

Are tripod lamps in fashion?

A. Tripod lamps started becoming popular in the early 2010s, so you might wonder if they’re still fashionable or if they’ve had their day. Thankfully for fans of this style, it seems to be an enduring interior trend that isn’t going anywhere soon.

While they might not be on the cutting edge of hot new interior trends, they’re still in fashion. Despite being around for a while, they’re still statement pieces that can elevate a room and show that you’ve thought about your decor.

Where do you put a tripod floor lamp?

A. You can put a tripod floor lamp in any room and anywhere that works for the room. While they’re usually positioned against the wall, due to proximity to an outlet, there’s no reason why they have to be. For instance, if your couch isn’t against the wall, you could position your floor lamp next to one arm to act as a reading light.

Ultimately, there’s no right or wrong answer here. Consider the room’s layout and position your new lamp wherever you think it works. You can always try out a position and move it if it isn’t right.

What’s the best tripod floor lamp to buy?

Top tripod floor lamp

Kira Home Grace Tripod LED Floor Lamp

What you need to know: This understated lamp would look at home in almost any room.

What you’ll love: It has natural wood legs and a white drum shade. Assembly is easy, and the lamp feels sturdy when put together. A 9-watt LED bulb is included.

What you should consider: The cord hangs down, so you may want to tape it to one of the legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tripod floor lamp for the money

LePower Tripod Floor Lamp

What you need to know: Made from rubber wood, this tripod lamp looks and feels solid.

What you’ll love: It’s available in either dark wood or black finishes, offset by an off-white flaxen shade. The foot switch is convenient for turning it on and off. It’s straightforward to assemble.

What you should consider: There’s no bulb included, so you’ll need to buy a compatible one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Decoluce Vintage Tripod Floor Lamp

What you need to know: With a camera-style light, this lamp has a vintage appearance that doesn’t look out of place with contemporary decor.

What you’ll love: You can angle the light in various ways to get your desired lighting effect. The legs are made from solid wood with a natural finish and are height adjustable.

What you should consider: Assembly can be tricky because the included instructions are unclear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

