Comparing the best nesting coffee tables for every budget

A coffee table is a central piece of any living room, and nesting coffee tables, which neatly tuck under one another, offer enhanced functionality and style. Nesting coffee tables are a great place to store comfort essentials such as blankets, extra pillows, remotes and snacks. When you’re not relaxing on the couch, your nesting coffee tables are a great place to express yourself with family photos, books and decorative objects.

However, because variations in shape, style and material can exist in a single set, choosing the right nesting coffee table can be a difficult task. Continue reading to find the right nesting coffee table for your budget.

Best bang-for-your-buck nesting coffee tables

You can get a quality set of nesting tables in a variety of materials for less than $120. If you’re a first-time homeowner or renter, a set of budget coffee tables is a great way to increase foot resting and display space without sacrificing precious space.

Context modern nesting coffee table set

This three-piece nesting coffee table set from Context is available in a variety of finishes, from a kudum marble pattern to a smooth walnut veneer. The legs feature an elegant taper that becomes increasingly angled with each smaller table. The rectangular top has rounded edges and an easy-clean finish, making it a great place for children to play.

Bambloom nesting coffee table set

If you’re looking for something minimalistic and modern and don’t want to break the bank, check out the Bambloom nesting table set. Although the legs are made from sturdy bamboo and the top features a sophisticated asymmetrical design, no tools are needed for assembly. To top it all off, you can choose a different ultra-smooth UV paint for each table in the set.

Vasagle industrial nesting coffee table set

Featuring industrial hairpin legs made from metal and a vintage wood veneer on the table surface, this set of three nesting coffee tables is the perfect mix of industrial and rustic design. These tables are also easy to assemble and have an elegant guitar-pick design that makes them great for reaching all corners of the sofa.

Best midtier nesting coffee tables

A set of midrange nesting coffee tables is an excellent way to give your living room a functional design boost. We spend a lot of time in our living rooms, and a quality coffee table will meet your needs year after year.

Forest Gate Olivia nesting coffee table set

This two-piece nesting coffee table set is a sophisticated take on a classic midcentury modern color palette. Featuring six slanted metal legs that come to a hexagonal base and a pristine round top made from glass, this set scores high marks for practicality and design.

Nathan James Bodhi nesting coffee table set

Complete with iron hairpin legs, solid wood, a lifetime warranty and an elegant faux-marble, the Bodhi nesting coffee table set from Nathan James is durable, appealing and functional. This coffee table set is great for those looking to fill a larger space, as it’s an elongated version of the classic midcentury guitar-pick design.

VidaXL nesting coffee table set

Each coffee table in this two-piece set is large, round and made from premium materials. The base is handcrafted from durable steel, and each top is made from a unique piece of solid, all-natural reclaimed wood. This means each tabletop will be slightly different, providing a subtle contrast for visual interest and enhanced appeal. To top it all off, each part of this table is sourced and manufactured in the United States.

Best high-end nesting coffee tables

When done right, investing in premium furniture from designer brands yields big returns. If you’re looking to take your space to the next level with unique designs and luxury materials but don’t want to sacrifice functionality, a high-end nesting coffee table set may be right for you.

Miranda Kerr Sydney nesting coffee table set

The two-piece Sydney nesting coffee table set is a uniquely modern take on the nesting concept. Featuring two alabaster-finished hexagonal table tops, each supported by three square, tapered legs. Each piece is tied together with a softly finished, satin gold Y-shaped support. To top it all off, each table is easy to clean and durable thanks to their hardwood construction.

Homary nesting coffee table set

This two-piece nesting coffee table set packs premium features in an eye-catching, modern design. While both tables feature a striking gold chrome base, the larger tabletop is made from stone with an elegant faux-marble veneer, while the smaller has a smooth white paint. The smaller table is the perfect height for an ottoman and has two deep drawers to store remotes, blankets or snacks. Plus, the smaller table rotates a complete 360 degrees so you have easy access to your essentials at all times.

Martin Svensson Home Huntington nesting coffee table set

The Huntington nesting coffee table set has three total tables and a one-of-the-kind blend of rustic and contemporary design. Each tabletop is made from New Zealand pine and arranged in a modern chevron pattern. Plus, each tabletop has a piece of slightly raised moulding that prevents your remotes and magazines from being knocked off. Additionally, each base is made from sturdy metal and has a subtly distressed finish.

