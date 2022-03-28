Which boho curtain rod is best?

Boho is a fun, free and spirited style found in fashion and interior design. Every small detail is an opportunity to add some unique and thoughtful flare. This makes objects like your curtain rods the perfect way to update your home’s decor.

Curtain rods come in all sorts of shapes and designs, and it can be difficult to know which is right for your boho home. The best is the Silliman Single Curtain Rod. It has easy assembly instructions and has two distressed shades to match your decor.

What to know before you buy a boho curtain rod

What is boho?

Boho is short for bohemian, which is a carefree aesthetic known for its love of mixing and matching. Boho doesn’t have a distinct or defining feature; it embraces eccentricity. You’ll find that a lot of boho design elements fall under certain themes instead of a cohesive look.

Some characteristically boho categories are spiritual items, antique or classical ornamentation, reclaimed materials, draping tapestries, homespun fabrics and folk motifs. You can work just about anything into boho decor, especially if it has a worn or patinated look.

Style characteristics

While curtain rods are utilitarian, they can still go with bohemian decor. What makes a curtain rod look boho is how you style it. You can integrate any curtain rod into your boho room if it looks like it’s made from worn or found materials. It may also feature unique, decorative elements.

How to style a boho curtain rod

Make sure to match your boho curtain rod to a good set of curtains. Try soft, natural colors such as clay and beige. You can also opt for minimal patterns inspired by fringed, hanging tapestries.

Another option is to pair your boho curtain rod with curtain tiebacks. These decorative holders pull your curtains aside in a stylish way and can add even more to your boho decoration.

What to look for in a quality boho curtain rod

Type

While there are several curtain rod designs, try to stick with decorative curtain rods to achieve a boho look. These use wall-mount brackets and usually come with elaborate finials to show off your style. You can also opt for a swing-arm or traverse curtain rod, but it’s best to stay away from the corporate-office styles.

Material

Curtain rods come in a number of different materials besides stainless steel. Think about using worn brass, wrought iron or bronze. If you want to go natural, woods such as mango wood, teak, pine or oak can help achieve that boho look.

Decorative elements

Next, consider your curtain rod’s mounting brackets and ornamental finials. These are excellent locations for some decorative finesse. Look for curtain rods with sculptural elements on the mounting points and ends.

Weight capacity

Consider how heavy your curtains will be before you pick a boho curtain rod. Most curtain rods can hold 5-20 pounds, which is enough for a standard curtain. But thick cotton drapes become heavy quite quickly. If you’re going the luxurious or blackout route, try to find something more sturdy with multiple brackets.

How much you can expect to spend on a boho curtain rod

A budget-friendly, decorative curtain rod will cost anywhere between $25-$50. If you want a premium-material curtain rod, be prepared to spend $70-$200.

Boho curtain rod FAQ

How do I hang my curtain rod?

A. It depends on where you want to hang your curtain rod. Whenever possible, try to drill into wall studs. Make sure you have wood screws, a stud finder and a level. If you’re stuck with drywall, use anchors to ensure your curtains don’t fall out from the weight. Also, check the load rating of your anchors and find ones that can hold at least 20 pounds.

Can you make boho simplistic?

A. Yes, many designers use a more contemporary take on boho decor and use elements of minimalism. One way to simplify your boho design is to focus just on the materials. For example, a rustic wooden curtain rod offers a straightforward boho feel due to its simplicity and aged aesthetic.

What’s the best boho curtain rod to buy?

Top boho curtain rod

Silliman Single Curtain Rod

What you need to know: This curtain rod is the perfect balance between ornamentation and austerity.

What you’ll love: It’s made from steel and comes in a subtly distressed white finish or toasted copper. It comes in multiple lengths, uses mounting brackets and features simple ball-shaped finials. This is a pretty sturdy curtain rod capable of holding up to 25 pounds.

What you should consider: The rod is steel, but the finials are plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top boho curtain rod for the money

Decopolitan Distressed Ivory Curtain Rod Set

What you need to know: This beautiful ivory-white curtain rod has a classical, relief-style ball finial with a distressed finish.

What you’ll love: Available in three sizes, this curtain rod can hold up to 25 pounds. It gives ample room for installation, which is particularly helpful if you’re mounting them outside window frames.

What you should consider: Some users found that this rod tends to sag under heavy weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VentanaConcept 35mm Walnut Curtain Pole Set

What you need to know: This beautiful wooden curtain rod has lots of subtle details, perfect for a boho feel in your home.

What you’ll love: If you want a handmade curtain rod, this is a great option. It features a handmade rod, finials and curtain rings. It’s available in various custom sizes, and mounts flush with hidden-screw brackets.

What you should consider: This curtain rod is a little pricier than more generic options.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

