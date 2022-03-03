Which induction burner is best?

Induction burners are rapidly growing in popularity thanks to their ability to cook quickly, their increased levels of safety and the amount of energy they save compared to using other cooktops. The only issue is you have to pay quite a high price for a full induction stovetop. Selecting a single or double standalone induction burner can save you tons of money while reaping all of the induction-related benefits.

The best induction burner is the Cuisinart Double Induction Cooktop. While it doesn’t have the same number of heating options as some other induction burners, and it is still fairly expensive, the quality of the Cuisinart brand is still in full force. You can rest easy with this top choice.

What to know before you buy an induction burner

How an induction burner works

An induction burner utilizes an electromagnetic field to rapidly heat strictly the cookware and the heating element; no other portion of the cooktop becomes hot like gas and electric stoves. The downside is you have to have a particular kind of pot or pan to utilize the electromagnetic field; they have to be made with ferrous metals, meaning they contain iron. Steel and cast iron are good examples.

Benefits of an induction burner

For all the limitations imposed by induction burners, there are far more benefits.

They heat far more quickly, rapidly cutting down cooking time.

They use up far less energy than any other cooktop, cutting down your energy bill if replacing your stovetop.

Your kitchen won’t heat up near as much since no excess heat is escaping the induction burner.

They are far easier to clean owing to essentially being a glass pane with a hidden coil underneath.

They are far less likely to cause wayward burns, and it’s almost impossible to set anything on fire with them accidentally.

What to look for in a quality induction burner

Number of burners

Induction burners come in either single or double varieties. If you’re attempting to replace your stovetop, then having two burners to use would be wiser. Otherwise, if you’re using an induction burner to compliment your stovetop or cook on the go, one burner should suffice.

Temperature settings

Your induction burner is only as effective as the range of temperature options you have to cook with, and those ranges are very wide; induction burners can have as few as five temperature settings or possibly upwards of 50. If you want finer control over the temperature you’re using to cook, make sure you select an induction burner that has as wide a range of temperature settings as possible.

Power

Induction burners measure their power in terms of watts. You can find induction burners with less wattage than 1,200-1,800, but selecting an induction burner between these given wattages is highly recommended.

How much you can expect to spend on an induction burner

Induction burners can be found in a few different sizes, power options and available burners. Typically you can find a single, quality induction burner for between $50-$120, while a double burner or otherwise high-quality single burner can typically be found between $120-$270.

Induction burner FAQ

What kind of cookware can NOT be used with an induction burner?

Luckily enough, it’s quite easy to tell which pieces of cookware can and can’t be used with an induction cooktop. All they need to be is magnetic; if you can attach a magnet to the underside of your cookware, then it can be used on your induction burner. In other words, stainless steel, cast iron and enameled steel and iron are viable, whereas copper, aluminum, ceramic and glass are not.

Are induction burners safe to use?

As it happens, they’re the safest of all cooktops to utilize. The reason is only the burner heats up; when the rest of the cooktop surface doesn’t develop heat, you’re far less likely to burn yourself or accidentally ignite other materials.

How do I clean my induction burner?

Before you start cleaning, unplug your burner. Never leave an induction burner plugged in when not in use. Otherwise, simply wipe clean with a damp sponge or let a ceramic cooktop cleaner sit on the surface for a few minutes before you scrub for harder to remove messes.

What are the best induction burners to buy?

Top induction burner

Cuisinart Double Induction Cooktop

What you need to know: If you’re cooking on the go, you can hardly do better than this Cuisinart induction burner.

What you’ll love: Automatic shutoff is a godsend for increased safety, and the burners are good enough to use alongside any standard oven.

What you should consider: This induction burner costs more than most without having as many variable heat settings.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top induction burner for the money

Duxtop 1800W Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner

What you need to know: This induction burner is beginner-friendly and low in cost for the budget-conscious buyer.

What you’ll love: Quickly heats and cooks very evenly; easy to wipe clean after use, and easy to read LED display.

What you should consider: Noisy built-in ventilation fan.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

NuWave 1500-Watt Portable Induction Hot Plate

What you need to know: If size is your main concern, then this ultra-small and portable induction burner is the perfect choice for you.

What you’ll love: Small size doesn’t mean small options; this induction burner includes a simply massive 52 different temperature settings.

What you should consider: The long term durability of this induction burner just isn’t reasonably high enough.

Where to buy: Amazon

