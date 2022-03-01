Which large mortar and pestle is best?

A mortar and pestle set is an excellent addition to any kitchen, especially if you love making your own sauces and pastes. It’s a timeless tool, and for a good reason. It’s simple and effective. While it’s more time-consuming than using a food processor, a large mortar and pestle give you more control over your mixture and more versatility overall.

The best large mortar and pestle available is the Gorilla Grip 4-cup mortar and pestle set. It’s sturdy, durable and comes in two colors to match any kitchen design.

What to know before you buy a large mortar and pestle

Cleaning

The best way to clean a mortar and pestle depends on its material. For stone-made ones such as marble and granite, rinse with warm water and air dry. Grind a couple of teaspoons of uncooked rice in the mortar and repeat the step until the rice stays white.

For glass, metal or ceramic ones, use warm water and a new scrub brush. Wood mortar and pestles should be wiped out with a dry towel first, then a damp cloth. Before the wood fully dries, add a couple of drops of mineral oil and rub it into the material. No matter what type of set you have, never use soap on a mortar and pestle.

Use

Different materials are better for different food uses. Stone pestles are good for small items, such as spices and seeds, while metal works best for larger seeds and pods. For recipes with oils, such as pesto, wood is the optimal choice. If you don’t need to make more than 2 or so cups in your mortar at one time, take a look at this list of standard size sets from Best Reviews. They’re lighter and easier to maneuver.

Pestle size

Pestles need to be adequately broad to be effective. If your pestle doesn’t have a wide enough head, your tasks will take longer and be much more tedious. This is especially true with heavier materials such as stone, which can quickly wear you out. Larger pestles are better at muddling soft ingredients as well.

What to look for in a quality large mortar and pestle

Size

You may be wondering what constitutes a “large” mortar and pestle. To make substantial quantities of sauce or paste, a mortar should hold at least 4 cups. It should also have at least an 8-inch diameter to accommodate a large enough pestle. Before you buy, look at the specs to ensure it’s big enough to accommodate your needs.

Style

There are several types of mortar and pestles from all over the world. Some are designed for specific uses. Thai granite is great for pastes and spices, while Italian marble is fantastic for sauces. The molcajete is amazing for guacamole and salsa. There are even some modern options with a silicone bottom that prevents slipping and extra noise when grinding.

Weight

The larger the mortar and pestle, the heavier you can expect it to be. Stone, for example, is one of the heaviest and most challenging to use, but it gets the job done quickly. You need a heavy and wide enough pestle for effective use as well.

How much you can expect to spend on a large mortar and pestle

You can spend $30-$150 on an average large mortar and pestle. Granite is the most affordable material available, while quality marble sets can go up to $300.

Large mortar and pestle FAQ

Do mortar and pestles need to be frequently seasoned?

A. Most mortar and pestles need to be seasoned only before the first use, but it’s always a good idea to check the product information to see if more is recommended.

What can you use a mortar and pestle for?

A. You can use a mortar and pestle for just about anything for which you would use a food processor. You can also crush pills and make homemade remedies for common sicknesses.

What’s the best large mortar and pestle to buy?

Top large mortar and pestle

Gorilla Grip 4-Cup Mortar and Pestle Set

What you need to know: This is a heavy and durable mortar and pestle textured for speedy use and will fit perfectly in any kitchen.

What you’ll love: The natural granite mortar doesn’t absorb your ingredients. The foam-padded bottom protects your countertops from scratches. The pestle is wide and tough. This sturdy, easy-to-clean set is available in black and gray.

What you should consider: Some customers didn’t receive a pestle in their package the first time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large mortar and pestle for the money

Vasconia 4-Cup Molcajete Mortar and Pestle

What you need to know: This is a tried and true authentic design with quality texture and a short pestle.

What you’ll love: This mortar and pestle set is aesthetically pleasing and straightforward to use. The texture allows for a good grip on the mortar. It’s easy to season and can blend a wide variety of mixtures.

What you should consider: The bowl is smooth, which makes mixing take longer. The short pestle can be uncomfortable to use for any length of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ChefSofi EXTRA Large 5 Cup-Capacity Mortar and Pestle Set

What you need to know: This well-made set holds up to 5 cups and is perfect for serving large groups.

What you’ll love: This mortar and pestle is durable and attractive. It comes with an extra pestle for more challenging ingredients. It’s versatile and easy to use. The customer service is great, so if anything is missing or broken on arrival, the manufacturer will handle it.

What you should consider: Some customers found it too heavy to use, while others found it cracked during first use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

