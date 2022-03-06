Which fall planter is best?

Planters and window boxes aren’t just for spring or summer. They’re a wonderful way to dress up the front porch, balcony or windowsill in the fall as well. Depending on the weather, planters are even a great idea in winter. But since fall is in full swing, it’s time to start looking for planters that fit the theme. If you’re looking for a simple, rustic fall planter set that’s suitable for indoor and outdoor use, check out the Best Choice Products Set of 3 Wooden Bucket Barrel Garden Planters.

What to know before you buy a fall planter

Planter styles

Planters come in many styles, but the fall season brings even more options. For some people, a traditional hanging basket is the perfect way to spruce up the front porch. For others, a simple, wooden planter box on the side of the house or the porch will do.

Other options include:

Planter urns : Using these planters is a simple, elegant way to show off your style and make a statement.

: Using these planters is a simple, elegant way to show off your style and make a statement. Barrel planters : These are best for achieving a rustic look and housing larger displays that have a variety of seasonal plants.

: These are best for achieving a rustic look and housing larger displays that have a variety of seasonal plants. Trough planters : This is another option for larger displays that’s great for filling up the empty space on the porch.

: This is another option for larger displays that’s great for filling up the empty space on the porch. Wooden or metal window box : Depending on the aesthetic you’re going for, a window box filled with fall mums and other seasonal plants (artificial and genuine) is sure to add color and a unique style to the home.

: Depending on the aesthetic you’re going for, a window box filled with fall mums and other seasonal plants (artificial and genuine) is sure to add color and a unique style to the home. Metal cubes or blocks : These are perfect for either a rustic or slightly modern look while housing a few autumn plants.

: These are perfect for either a rustic or slightly modern look while housing a few autumn plants. Colored glazed pots: Best for summer and fall, these pots are a great way to bring life to your home, porch or garden as the seasons change.

Nearly any container can serve as a planter, so feel free to try out different ideas this fall until you find the style that works for you. If desired, mix and match different planters and place them in strategic locations around the house to really spruce up the place.

Indoor or outdoor use

In many regions, fall is the start of the chillier, wetter season. If that’s the case where you live, consider whether your fall planter should be indoors or outdoors. Typically, fall outdoor planters should either be waterproof or water-resistant, rust-resistant and durable. This goes for any planter but especially painted planters or ones made of metals like tin.

Besides that, the weather makes a difference when it comes to the plants or flower arrangement you put in the planter. If, for example, you want to put dried or artificial flowers, leaves or seed heads in the planter, make sure the fall planter is not exposed to the elements. This may mean bringing it indoors or putting it under a covered porch.

If you’re set on using a fall outdoor planter and don’t have a covered area to place it, choose something that can handle the season’s changes.

Fall planter ideas

There are so many fall planter ideas to make your home uniquely your own with the style you love. Some fun ideas include:

Ornamental kale and bright flowers in a fall planter urn surrounded by pumpkins.

Individual fall planters with tall grasses, purple kale, fall flowers and cattails with a few pumpkins ranging in size around them.

A fall planter trough with mums (chrysanthemums), violas and other autumn flowers.

Straw, dried corn, bright peppers and squash or pumpkins in a wooden box or tin planter.

An assortment of fall flowers (mums, black-eyed Susans, sunflowers, etc.) in a stone planter with real or fake green grass and leaves.

Window planters with Halloween-themed decorations, dried leaves, dried flowers and miniature pumpkins.

A fall planter with mums, purple or blue kale and bright orange pumpkins or squash in a bed of dried leaves.

Feel free to explore different ideas. But for a fall theme, be liberal with dried leaves, cut branches, fall flowers like mums, brightly colored plants and pumpkins.

What to look for in a quality fall planter

Individual vs. sets

Depending on the type and the manufacturer, some fall planters come in sets of 2-4 while others come individually packaged.

When it comes to sets, the planters may be identical or they may have slight variations in size or design. However, they usually all follow the same theme. Individual planters are ideal if you want just one planter this fall, or if you want multiple planters all with their own style. Sets may be a little more expensive than individual planters, depending on the material.

Size

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to fall planters. Fall outdoor planters typically vary greatly in size, from small to extra-large. Some may be part of an existing structure like a wheelbarrow or metal stand, while others stand alone.

Window planters should be long enough to fit along the sill. Meanwhile, a fall planter that’s meant to hold a few mums and other fall flowers or a small arrangement shouldn’t be so big that it overwhelms the space.

Measure out the size of the area or areas in which you want to place your fall planters to determine how big the planters should be. Along with this, if possible, think about what kind of arrangement you want in the planter since this will make a difference in the size of the planter you choose.

Drainage holes

Some fall planters come with drainage holes, which is ideal for those who use real flowers that need regular watering. Other planters don’t have drainage holes, making them best for artificial arrangements.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall planter

Fall planters range in price from around $20-$200. However, most fall planters should cost no more than $40 for a set.

Fall planter FAQ

How can I plant mums in the fall?

A. First, choose the right planter. The planter can be heavy or light, but it should have drainage holes or a separate base for water. Then, add potting soil to the planter and plant the chrysanthemums in clusters. Don’t be afraid to fill the container with plenty of flowers. Make sure the tallest plants form a semicircle, starting from the back, with the mums and smaller flowers in the front. Place the planter in an area that gets partial sun and shade throughout the day. If the temperature drops to freezing, bring it inside until it warms up again.

What do you put in a fall planter?

A. The great thing about planters is that you can put in anything you’d like. But, if you’re going for a fall theme, choose flowers that grow in the season. This includes mums, asters, petunias, marigolds, ornamental plants and more. Spruce up the display with an assortment of pumpkins, tall grasses and dried plants or leaves.

What’s the best fall planter to buy?

Top fall planter

Best Choice Products Set of 3 Wooden Bucket Barrel Garden Planters

What you need to know: This set of three wooden planter barrels adds a rustic design to any porch or garden.

What you’ll love: These planters come in several sizes to accommodate a variety of fall flowers, plants, Halloween decorations and more. They have drainage holes for real plants but are also suitable for artificial arrangements. Since they’re on the heavier side, they’ll stand up to sudden changes in weather, wind and rain.

What you should consider: With a rustic aesthetic, these planters may not be for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall planter for the money

Large Garden Planters with Drainage Holes

What you need to know: This pair of terracotta-colored planters looks great anywhere and is perfect for both real and artificial arrangements.

What you’ll love: Weather-resistant and water-resistant, these pots come in a classic style that complements any home aesthetic. They’re small enough to sit beside porch furniture, too.

What you should consider: Although they have drainage holes, water tends to pool up which could lead to root rot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FirsTime & Co. Farmhouse Trough Outdoor Planter

What you need to know: Made from galvanized metal, this pair of planter troughs is the perfect addition to any modern home decor this fall.

What you’ll love: Coming in two sizes for a variety of fall arrangements, these planters are durable, unique and high-quality. They are the perfect accent to a balcony or front porch, but can also be used indoors.

What you should consider: The stands aren’t as stable as they could be for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

