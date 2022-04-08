Best ladder for cleaning your roof

It can be costly to hire someone to clean your roof. If you would rather save some money and don’t mind a bit of work, you can tackle the job yourself without much hassle, as long as you have the right tools. One of the most important is a reliable ladder.

The proper ladder for cleaning your roof depends on a few things, including your roof’s height and whether you have a gutter. Some ladders need to be leaned against the house and can easily damage delicate fixtures. You’ll also need to take your storage space into account. Ladders for cleaning roofs are tall and can be difficult to find a place for when not in use.

What to look for when buying a ladder for cleaning your roof

Types of ladders

There are three main categories of ladders: fixed, self-standing and non-self-supporting. Since most people don’t want a ladder permanently fixed to their house, only the latter two are suitable choices for homeowners.

Self-standing ladders are sometimes referred to as A-frame ladders due to their shape. They have a wide stance and tend to feel stable underfoot. They often have high weight capacities, and sometimes feature a small tool shelf near the top.

are sometimes referred to as A-frame ladders due to their shape. They have a wide stance and tend to feel stable underfoot. They often have high weight capacities, and sometimes feature a small tool shelf near the top. Non-self-supporting ladders include both extension and telescoping ladders. There is some similarity between them as they can both adjust to varying heights, but telescoping ladders store much more compactly. It is not uncommon for one to retract down to a fifth of its maximum height, while extension ladders only retract to half their maximum height. The benefit of extension ladders is they tend to have a beefier build and feel more stable.

There also are versatile multi-position ladders that can be set up either in a self-standing or a non-self-supporting manner.

Height

Any non-self-supporting ladder should extend at least 1 foot past the roof of your home to ensure it can be safely secured in place. The exception to this are those that feature attachment hooks. These can be equal to the height of your roof.

For self-standing A-frame ladders, the top rung should be close to equal with the height of your roof so you can easily move from one to the other.

Weight capacity

Some ladders are only designed to support up to 200 pounds, while others can support as much as 375. A ladder’s load capacity, or “duty rating,” is usually specified somewhere in the product description.

If you don’t see it, the manufacturer may have listed the type rating instead. The load capacities by type are:

Type IAA ladders: 375 pounds

375 pounds Type IA ladders: 300 pounds

300 pounds Type I ladders: 250 pounds

250 pounds Type II ladders: 225 pounds

225 pounds Type III ladders: 200 pounds

The best ladder for cleaning your roof

Best telescoping ladders

Bowoshen Telescoping Ladder With Hooks

This affordably priced ladder features two detachable hooks for a secure connection to roofs and other structures. It has a 330-pound load capacity to support heavy users, and it comes in three heights, all of which are less than 4 feet tall when fully retracted.

Sold by Amazon

Nunet 18-Foot Telescoping Ladder

A good choice for those worried about portability and stability, it’s equipped with wheels and anti-slip traction blocks. Each rung can be individually locked in place, letting you use it at any height up to its maximum extension, and the aluminum construction stands up to the elements well without corroding.

Sold by Amazon

Best extension ladders

Louisville Ladder Fiberglass Extension Ladder

With options ranging from 16 to 40 feet in height, there is a Louisville extension ladder to suit every homeowner’s needs. They are all non-conductive, equipped with rubber-coated swivel shoes for safety and have a 300-pound capacity.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Werner D6200-2 Extension Ladder

Werner extension ladders also come in several sizes, with the tallest at 32 feet. They extend smoothly and are easy to lock into place at your desired height. Conveniently, the sections are detachable, so you can use the base by itself if needed for portability.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best A-frame ladders

Louisville Ladder FM1416HD Twin Front Stepladder

Though heavy, this ladder is sturdy and features non-marring slip-resistant feet, so it feels extremely stable underfoot. Unlike most other A-frames, it can be entered from either side, and each rung has plenty of room to place your feet.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Werner 416 16-Foot Ladder

This aluminum ladder has double-riveted high-traction steps for safety and a tool tray at the top to keep small supplies close at hand. Its quality build ensures it will last through years of regular use. However, it commands a high price tag that may put it out of reach for some.

Sold by Amazon

Best multi-position ladders

Little Giant Ladders Epic M26

It converts from an A-frame ladder to an extension ladder depending on your needs. As an A-frame, it can be used by two people simultaneously, with each portion having a 300-pound capacity. It meets or exceeds all standards set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the American National Standards Institute, so it is suitable for commercial jobs.

Sold by Amazon

LuisLadders 18.5-Foot Folding Ladder

When it comes to versatility, this ladder is king. It can be used in several ways, including as a 9.5-foot-long platform when painting and doing other jobs that require covering a lot of ground. It features a fold-out tool tray when used in the A-frame configuration.

Sold by Amazon

