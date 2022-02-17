Which waterproof dog bed is best?

Everyone wants to ensure their dog has the very best, especially when it comes to a warm, comfortable place to sleep. Sometimes it seems there are too many dog bed varieties available. How do you choose the best bed for your furry friend?

One way to narrow your search is to look for a waterproof dog bed such as the PetFusion Ultimate Pet Bed. Waterproof models feature a moisture-resistant top layer that protects the bed’s inner core. They also have a machine-washable cover, providing durability and protection against even the messiest of dogs.

What to know before you buy a waterproof dog bed

Size

Your dog’s size and sleep style dictate what size bed is appropriate. If your dog sleeps curled up in a tight ball, it may prefer a smaller bed, where it feels contained and safe. A dog that spreads out in its sleep might do better in a larger bed that gives it room to stretch.

There isn’t a universal size chart for dog beds, so it’s important to note each bed’s exact dimensions. What’s listed as a small bed by one company could be considered large by another. As a general rule of thumb, measure your dog when it’s standing, from nose to behind, and add 6-12 inches onto that measurement. This will help you determine the appropriate bed length for your pup.

Shape

Most waterproof dog beds come in either a round or rectangular shape. Determining the best shape for your dog depends on its sleeping habits. A spiral sleeper might be more comfortable in a round bed, while a rectangular bed may be better for a sprawler.

Some styles are flat, similar to a mattress, while others offer raised sides or bumpers. If you have a dog that likes elevating its head while it sleeps, it might benefit from a bumper to use like a pillow.

Aesthetic

A dog bed isn’t just a place for your pet to sleep; it also has to blend in with your decor. And with so many options, you can find a waterproof bed that matches it. First, choose a color, material or style that fits your aesthetic. If you’d like your dog bed to be relatively inconspicuous, choose a low-profile, flat one in a neutral color. However, if you’d like the bed to be a little more visible, find one with bright colors or an interesting shape, which lend personality and character.

What to look for in a quality waterproof dog bed

Outer layer

The outer layer of a waterproof dog bed should have ample water resistance, so it’s important to choose one that’s durable and effective.​​ A removable, machine-washable outer shell makes it easy to keep the bed clean. Many waterproof dog beds have rubber grips or non-stick material on the bottom, especially useful for energetic dogs.

Inner core

The inner core is the main part of the bed that cushions and supports the dog. Most waterproof dog beds feature memory foam cores, though some also offer additional foam cushioning on the top. Dog bed cores range in thickness from 3 to 5 inches. A firmer, thicker memory foam core may be the best choice if you have a larger dog, an older dog, or a dog with sensitive joints.

Chew resistance and durability

It’s important to consider the bed’s overall durability before you buy. If your dog is an aggressive chewer, shredder or digger, look for beds with a chew-resistant outer layer. In general, the thicker the fabric, the more durable it is against chewing and shredding.

How much you can expect to spend on a waterproof dog bed

Depending on size and features, a waterproof dog bed costs anywhere between $29-$240.

Waterproof dog bed FAQ

If my dog sleeps with me in bed, does it still need its own bed?

A. Yes. Like humans, dogs need a safe space to claim as their own. Most dogs sleep 12-18 hours a day, which means they’re often sleeping when you aren’t. Giving your dog its own bed means it’s free to curl up and relax whenever it likes, even when you’re busy or away.

Can I use a waterproof dog bed outside?

A. Probably not. Most “waterproof dog beds” are really only water resistant, not fully waterproof. While waterproof dog beds protect against slobber and the occasional accident, they should not be left outside. If your dog likes to lounge in style outside, look for a bed or platform made for outdoor use.

What’s the best waterproof dog bed to buy?

Top waterproof dog bed

PetFusion Ultimate Pet Bed

What you need to know: If you want an understated yet durable bed, this is a great option. It’s comfortable, too, making it a great choice.

What you’ll love: It has a 4-inch memory foam core and a water-resistant, removable, machine washable cover. It’s available in three colors and four sizes.

What you should consider: The outer fabric can be prone to ripping and does not disguise slobber marks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top waterproof dog bed for the money

Milliard Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed

What you need to know: This bed is sleek, affordable and highly rated, making it an excellent match for dog parents on a budget.

What you’ll love: It has a removable washable cover and comes in small, medium and large. To prevent shifting and sliding, it has built-in rubber grips on the bottom.

What you should consider: The cover could be a bit more durable and some users experienced issues with mold and mildew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dogbed4less Premium Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed

What you need to know: Featuring orthopedic memory foam, this is a great option for big dogs and pups with joint issues.

What you’ll love: It comes with two machine-washable covers and a waterproof liner, making it extra durable. Focused on supreme comfort, the cover is made with high-quality denim, and it comes in five different sizes.

What you should consider: The memory foam may sink a bit and the fabric won’t withstand heavy chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kara Moulter writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.