Cats have been roaming in the wild for millennia, but the most recent evidence indicates their domestication happened about 10,000 years ago. There is still some debate about whether felines are truly domesticated, but for now, cats enjoy being around humans.

The common belief is that cats started congregating around grain storage in the Middle East as the full silos attracted rodents. A unique relationship formed from that point, and today there are around 40 distinct breeds. While some still go wandering in the great outdoors, others prefer the comfy life of an indoor cat.

Make them as comfortable as possible

When felines need to fend for themselves, they employ interesting tactics to get food, water and shelter. Feral and wild cats seek a place to sleep in abandoned buildings or deserted cars, and some even dig shallow holes.

But indoor cats don’t have to rely on their instincts to get some shuteye. Of course, some naughty critters will burrow into clothing or blankets, but that’s mostly just for a bit of fun. It’s up to humans to provide indoor cats with comfortable shelter, plenty of food and water, and a few stimulating toys.

The trick for any pet owner is to ensure their beloved companion is always comfortable. Cats sleep about 12 to 16 hours a day, and while the couch or bed is a perfectly good napping spot, they really appreciate a space of their own.

However, before getting a cat home, you must consider a few things. The most important is your cat’s size and weight. If it struggles to climb stairs or jump on furniture, it’s best to get a cat home that’s low to the ground. Similarly, if the cat is sensitive to temperature changes, you should invest in a cat home with a built-in heating pad.

But a cat home isn’t just for sleeping. Just like humans who do several activities in their homes (and not just sleep), it is always a good idea for the cat home to have surfaces or attachments for stimulation. This can either be a hanging scratch pad on the side, a sisal rope tower on top or a fluffy toy on a string.

Best indoor cat homes your feline friends will love

Garlifden Rabbit-Shaped Cat Bed for Indoor Cats

This adorable cat home is made to look like a rabbit, complete with furry ears on top. It comes in three sizes, with the largest measuring 15.8 by 16 inches, and it’s lined with a soft plush material and ample padding. It has a wide opening, an anti-slip layer on the base and a hanging toy inside.

BestPet 54-Inch Cat Tree Tower

Any cat will absolutely enjoy this multilevel cat home. Standing 54 inches tall, it has two platforms with a cat home on each and three additional sisal rope towers with plush padding on top. There are several hanging toys and many areas for cats to sharpen their nails.

Bedsure Cat Bed for Indoor Cats

Your cat will feel like the king of comfort in this cat home. This 16-inch-square cave has a large opening with a fluffy toy on a string, a moderate-sized scratch pad on the side and a plush surface on top for lounging. The bedding on the inside is faux lambswool, and the cat home folds flat for easy storage.

ASPCA Cardboard Cat Home

This cardboard cat home is a quick solution for creating a comfortable space for your cat. The inside floor is a 17-inch scratch pad, and the cardboard house exterior stands 19 inches tall and 13 inches wide. There are little peephole windows on either side, and the house is easily assembled.

Furhaven Farmhouse Multi-Level Cat Scratcher Hideout

This multilevel cat home, resembling an old farmhouse, is made from sturdy cardboard and easily clips together. There are several large openings and windows for cats to play through, and there’s a mouse on a spring rod.

Petmaker Animal Print Cat Bed Cave

Perfect for sleeping the days away, this cozy cat home is lined with plush lambswool that will keep your cats warm in winter. Coming in several designs, the house measures 13 inches tall and 12 inches wide and has a large entrance hole. It’s recommended for cats that weigh less than 16 pounds.

Kitty City Large Cat Bed

This large cat home has two surfaces for felines to relax and nap. The main compartment is lined with plush fabric and is 16.5 inches wide and tall. At the top is a comfortable surface with a fleece lining that’s machine-washable.

Ramaetam 2-in-1 Indoor Heated Felt Cat Home

This is the best cat home if your feline friend needs a bit more comfort in the winter. The dome-shaped house stands 14 inches high and 15 inches wide and has a built-in heating pad that connects to a main socket. The dome top is removable for when the weather improves and is easily stored away.

Furhaven Large Pet House

This elegant cat home is 25 inches long and 15 inches tall. It resembles a large shoebox, with the opening on the longer side. The walls and roof are made from sturdy fabric-lined wood, and it has a plush cushion on the inside. The roof is removable, and the house can also function as a storage container.

