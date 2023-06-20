Comfy flip-flops for the whole family

Whether you’re heading to your favorite swimming spot or just running errands, flip-flops are essential summer footwear. They’re easy to slip on and off and lightweight enough to fit in any bag.

Unfortunately, they get a bad rap for not providing enough support for your feet, making them uncomfortable to wear for long periods. There are plenty of options available, however, that offer plenty of cushioning and support to make them easy to wear all day long.

Best flip-flops

Top flip-flops for kids

Rainbow Sandals Kids Grombows Soft Top Rubber Flip-Flops with Neoprene Strap

These kids flip-flops have soft rubber soles that provide excellent cushioning for children’s feet. The wide neoprene straps are double-stitched so they stay securely on the feet. They come in more than 10 colors, making it easy to find an option your little one likes.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Kids Adilette Shower Slides

These comfy slides are a good alternative for kids who don’t like flip-flops with a thong between the toes. They feature foam cushioning and traction to keep children from sliding or falling when running around. They’re available in multiple colors, including classic black and white.

Sold by Adidas, Amazon and Kohl’s

Crocs Kids’ Crocband Flip-Flops

These lightweight, water-friendly flip-flops are suited for kids who regularly go to the pool or beach. They have plenty of durable foam cushioning, making them comfortable enough to wear all day. You can find them in sizes for toddlers, young kids (ages 4 to 8) and older kids (ages 8 to 12).

Sold by Amazon

Reef Kids AHI Flip-Flops

These colorful flip-flops have a high-density foam footbed to provide the cushioning your kids need when running around all day. The synthetic straps are soft and feature a webbed lining to make the shoes even more comfortable. Best of all, the footbeds have printed designs, such as a rainbow, pineapples or snow cones.

Sold by Amazon

Quiksilver Carver Suede Toddler Flip-Flops

These suede flip-flops don’t just look great — they’re also made with a compression-molded, slip-resistant footbed to keep your toddler’s feet comfy all day. They have an ankle strap to secure them in place, and the lugged soles provide excellent traction.

Sold by Amazon

Top flip-flops for women

Vionic Women’s Rest Bella Toe Post Sandals

If you need extra support but still want a stylish look, these women’s flip-flops are for you. They are biomechanically designed to conform to the arches of the feet and provide comfortable all-day support. The lightweight EVA midsole is flexible and absorbs shock to relieve stress on your knees, ankles and feet.

Sold by Amazon

Reef Women’s Cushion Breeze Flip-Flops

These flip-flops are made with faux nubuck straps, so they’re safe to wear at the pool or beach. The cushioned footbed protects your feet with every step, while the soft straps don’t irritate the skin. The 1-inch platform provides some extra height.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

OluKai Women’s Ohana Sandal

These comfy, water-resistant flip-flops are perfect for all-day wear at the beach. They are made with 100% vegan materials and boast an anatomical footbed with double layers of ethylene-vinyl acetate cushioning. They dry quickly when wet.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Cloudstepper Flip-Flops

With a hook-and-loop closure, these flip-flops stay securely on your feet all day. They have a lightweight, comfortable EVA foam midsole, while the foam footbed helps absorb shock. You can choose from 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

FitFlop Women’s iQushion Flip-Flops

These classic flip-flops have comfortable air-foam cushioning and impact pillows at high-pressure areas to protect the feet. They have a slip-resistant rubber outsole to keep you from falling. The shoes are also waterproof, making them suitable for the pool or beach.

Sold by Amazon

Birkenstock Women’s Gizeh Sandal

With the signature Birkenstock cork footbed, these flip-flops are comfortable enough to wear all day. They have soft, lightweight EVA foam in the sole to provide adequate cushioning and a buckle strap across the top of the foot to secure them. You can choose from more than six color and texture options.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top flip-flops for men

Skechers Men’s Pelem Emiro Flat Sandal

These classic men’s flip-flops have a relaxed fit that makes them comfortable, even for those with wider feet. The footbed features memory foam cushioning, and the strap is padded to prevent irritation. Their faux leather design gives them a more dressed-up look.

Sold by Amazon

Reef Men’s Fanning Flip-Flops

With a water-friendly design, these flip-flops are geared for a day at the beach or pool. They feature a synthetic nubuck upper and an EVA foam footbed that offers targeted arch support. They even have a bottle opener on the outsole, so you can crack open a cold one on the go.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Havaianas Top Men’s Flip-Flops

These simple flip-flops are highly durable but still lightweight and comfortable to wear all day. They have a cushioned footbed and a slip-resistant sole that makes them versatile enough for a day at the beach or running errands. They’re waterproof and heat-resistant.

Sold by Amazon

OluKai Ohana Men’s Beach Sandals

These water-resistant, quick-drying flip-flops have a compression-molded EVA foam midsole that provides an anatomical fit for greater comfort. They are made of durable vegan materials and have a coral reef lug design on the bottom to improve traction.

Sold by Amazon

Teva Men’s Mush II Sandal

These unique flip-flops conform to the shape of your foot to provide top-notch support. The lightweight EVA foam outsole provides excellent cushioning all day. The shoes are vegan and made with recycled materials.

Sold by Amazon

Reef Men’s Rover Sandals

These water-friendly flip-flops are made with synthetic nubuck leather, so you can wear them to the beach or pool. They are extra padded to improve their cushioning and have a soft lining that makes them more breathable. The rubber outsole also offers effective traction on both wet and dry surfaces.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top unisex flip-flops

Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip-Flops

These sporty flip-flops are lightweight and easy to clean, even after long days at the beach. They dry quickly and include foam cushioning to provide all-day support. You can choose from more than 15 color options.

Sold by Amazon

Nuusol Unisex Cascade Flip-Flops

If you deal with foot pain like plantar fasciitis, these flip-flops offer outstanding arch support and deep heel cups to ensure your feet are comfortable all day. The textured footbed improves airflow to keep your feet cool, and the lightweight, supportive foam cushioning conforms to your foot over time. They’re available in more than 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

