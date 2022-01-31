Best pulley system

If you purchase a wall-mounted pulley cable system, be sure to install it on a load-bearing wall, as failing to do so can make the machine work incorrectly and possibly lead to serious injury.

Which pulley system is best?

Gym memberships can be expensive, but that’s a poor excuse for not doing your best to stay in shape. If you can’t afford the luxury of having a monthly membership to a high-end gym, a pulley system is an excellent alternative that can pay off in the long run.

A pulley system is a convenient home workout option and can help you build muscular endurance and maintain your body toned. If you want a high-quality pulley system with durable construction and plenty of valuable features, the Valor Fitness BD-62 Wall Mount Cable Station is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pulley system?

Safety

If you’re a beginner or concerned about safety, pulley systems offer safer alternatives to free-weight workouts where the risk of dropping a weight on yourself is always present. They also allow you to use a greater range of motion in your exercises, which leads to more productive workouts and can be beneficial if you’re recovering from an injury.

Workout type

Pulley systems are great if you’re primarily focused on weightlifting and building muscular endurance and strength in smaller muscle groups. Those looking to perform high-intensity exercises are better off considering a machine like an elliptical or a stationary exercise bike. While a pulley system will get your heart pumping if you work hard enough, it likely won’t be enough to significantly burn fat, lose weight or improve overall cardiovascular health.

System type

Pulley systems don’t come in a one-size-fits-all package. There are several types of pulley systems, so it’s up to you to determine which one you want for your home.

You can opt for a multi-purpose or free-standing pulley system if you have ample space to work with. They offer the most versatility but are more expensive and usually more challenging to assemble than rope-and-weight and collapsible systems.

What to look for in a quality pulley system?

Weight limit

Most collapsible and rope-and-weight pulley systems have weight limits typically in the 200–240-pound range and are adequate for the average person. However, more complex systems can support up to 340 pounds of weight and are suitable for experienced heavy weightlifters.

If you’re a novice weightlifter, it’s advisable to begin with a simple cable system. You can consider purchasing a more expensive system with a higher weight capacity later.

Cable length

The cable length on a pulley system is crucial because a longer cable allows for more workout diversity and a greater range of motion. The best systems have a cable at least 75 inches long, with 90-110 inches being the ideal length for performing most types of exercises. Some systems come with longer ropes that can exceed 130 inches.

Extra workout features

Simple pulley systems only allow for basic cable exercises, but some free-standing and multi-purpose open cage systems have setups featuring pull-up bars, handles for triceps dips and a leg station with squat barbells.

How much you can expect to spend on a pulley system

The average home pulley system costs anywhere between $50-$300, but more complex systems can cost well over $500.

Pulley system FAQ

Are pulley systems suitable replacements for free weights?

A. Pulley systems are safer, but they’re also better at targeting smaller muscles that aren’t hit as hard with dumbbell or barbell workouts. For that reason, it’s ideal to incorporate a combination of pulley and free-weight exercises into your routine.

Are pulley systems noisy?

A. No, they’re one of the quietest types of exercise machines with minimal noise occurring when weight is rested after a workout set.

What’s the best pulley system to buy?

Top pulley system

Valor Fitness BD-62 Wall Mount Cable Station

What you need to know: This is the best exercise cable system you’ll find that takes up minimal space and features a pivoting pulley brace that offers a significantly broader range of motion.

What you’ll love: It boasts 16 adjustable positions, which allows for several types of exercises to be performed, and has double-bar tracking that helps weighted plates glide smoothly. It can be used with standard plates but is engineered for use with Olympic plates in mind, making it ideal for experienced lifters.

What you should consider: Assembly can be tricky, especially when installing the cables in the pulleys.

Top pulley system for the money

Mikolo Fitness Lat and Lift Pulley System

What you need to know: It has a high-quality construction and comes with everything you need to get in a solid workout at home, making it one of the best pulley systems available for the price.

What you’ll love: It comes with two versatile workout modes, a detachable bar, a straight bar and a triceps rope. The included sheathed cables are 78 and 90 inches long, and the system utilizes a break-proof ball design that protects cables from damage.

What you should consider: The Olympic plate holder is made of foam and isn’t durable.

Worth checking out

Trendbox Pulley System Gym Cable Machine

What you need to know: It’s a simple three-in-one pulley system, but it boasts a durable steel frame and comes with the accessories necessary to get in a good workout at home.

What you’ll love: It has silent wheels for noiseless operation and has a hook and ring for attaching exercise equipment such as a boxing speedball. It comes with a durable nylon rope, a heavy-duty weight-loading pin, a triceps rope, a pulldown bar and a pair of cable handles.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that the weight pin is too thin and causes weights to shift around, diminishing workout efficiency.

