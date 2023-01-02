Professional golfers like Rickie Fowler, Lexi Thompson, Johan Edfors and Anna Nordqvist all count Puma as a sponsor, and they wear Puma gear.

Which Puma golf hat is best?

Whether you want golf gear and clothing for performance or style, Puma is one of the most popular brand names. Puma is especially known for its golf hats, delivering models that look great and protect your head from the sun while allowing air flow to keep your head cooler.

The Puma Golf Love Birdies Rope Snapback Hat offers a great combination of style and performance to serve as the top pick.

What to know before you buy a Puma golf hat

Baseball-style hats

Puma offers a large number of hats for golf in the style of baseball hats. These hats come in multiple colors, and its designers place the Puma cat logo in various places on the hat. You have dozens of different choices in terms of style with this type of hat from Puma, so you can find the ideal hat to match your favorite golf shirt.

The bill of the hat shields your eyes from the sun, which can help you track your golf ball better. However, it doesn’t protect the ears or back of the neck from sun exposure.

Visors

Visors represent a popular design in Puma golf hats. They are available in a wide range of colors and offer a bill to shield your eyes. However, the top section is open, which allows for airflow on a hot day.

Bucket-style hat

A bucket hat has a wide brim that encircles the entire hat. This delivers the highest possible level of sun protection for the face, ears and neck.

Puma emphasizes style in its bucket hats, so they look great too.

Beanies

Puma offers a few designs of beanies that can serve as golf hats. These provide warmth for the top of the head, so they work best when playing in cold weather. They do not provide sun protection for the face, eyes, ears or neck.

What to look for in a quality Puma golf hat

Fit

The majority of Puma golf hats include an adjustable fit design. This means the hat has a strap on the back that you can adjust to determine how tight the hat fits.

With this type of adjustable strap, the Puma golf hats have a one-size-fits-all design that differs from a fitted hat that does not have an adjustable size. Most golfers can wear these hats comfortably by adjusting the position of the strap.

Color

Puma golf hats are available in almost any color you can imagine. Because these hats place a significant emphasis on style, you may find some unique colors in these Puma hats versus other brands.

The majority of Puma golf hats use one base color across the entire hat with the Puma logo usually appearing in a contrasting color. A few Puma hats have more than one base color.

Puma logo

Puma’s primary logo is the pouncing cat, and it appears on nearly all Puma golf hats. It could appear on the front or back of the hat in a variety of sizes, depending on the style of the hat. Some Puma hats use a capital P as the primary design element with the cat logo as a secondary element.

Ultimately, if you want people to know that you are wearing a Puma branded golf hat, most of the designs make it pretty obvious.

How much you can expect to spend on a Puma golf hat

Golf hats from Puma can cost as little as $15-$30 for visors. Baseball-style golf hats cost $15-$40, while bucket-style golf hats may cost $25-$50.

Puma golf hat FAQ

What kind of Puma hat should golfers wear?

A. With Puma gear, baseball-style hats, visors, bucket hats and beanies (in cold weather) are all common for golfers to wear while playing the game. Pick any hat style that matches your personal style and that provides the sun protection you are seeking.

Are Puma golf hats better at style or performance?

A. There is no doubt that Puma golf hats are extremely stylish. However, they also perform the intended job of protecting your head and face from the sun, so they fit both needs well.

What’s the best Puma golf hat to buy?

Top Puma golf hat

Puma Golf Love Birdies Rope Snapback Hat

What you need to know: Many of Puma’s designs for golf hats are memorable, but this is one of the best, featuring a fun “birdie” character on the front.

What you’ll love: The birdie character uses embroidery to create a 3D look. Beyond having a cool design, this Puma hat uses a sweatband inside the hat to wick away moisture, keeping you more comfortable on the course.

What you should consider: This hat is pricier than most. It is a one-size-fits-most hat, so it may not fit everyone perfectly.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Puma golf hat for the money

Puma Sport Golf Visor

What you need to know: When you don’t want the full coverage of a traditional hat, this visor keeps your head cooler while still giving your eyes protection from the sun.

What you’ll love: This is a nicely priced Puma golf hat, and multiple solid colors are available, so you can find something that matches your favorite golf outfit. The Puma cat logo is small, so it doesn’t distract from the hat’s overall color.

What you should consider: If you want sun protection for the top of your head, the open design of this visor will not provide it.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Puma Golf Aussie P Bucket Hat

What you need to know: Puma bucket hats have a fun style that’s ideal for golfers, but they also provide maximum protection for the head and face from the sun.

What you’ll love: These bucket hats are available in solid, neutral colors, so they should match any golf clothing you want to wear. The classic P logo is prominent on the front, making it clear you are wearing Puma gear.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive Puma golf hats on the market. Some people don’t like the way the drawcord may bounce around when playing golf.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

