Get great deals on the gear you need for your favorite winter activities

The Northern Hemisphere doesn’t have a monopoly on winter sports. For instance, even southern Africa has a ski resort. However, while the best time to go skiing at the Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho has already passed, winter activities in the U.S. are just beginning. That means you can get some of the best deals on winter sports gear, such as snowboards and skis, right now.

Best winter sports gear

Top men’s snow skis

Atomic Bent Chetler 120 Skis

What you need to know: This ski is a wider option, which makes it great for powder.

What you’ll love: The carbon fiber laminate construction has a steel edge. It is best for powder skiing, backcountry skiing and freeride skiing.

What you should consider: Since these skis are wider, they can be more difficult to control in groomed conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top men’s snow skis for the money

Atomic Bent 85 Skis

What you need to know: The Bent 85 is a versatile option that’s suitable for nearly any kind of skiing you want to do.

What you’ll love: These skis are so lightweight, you may forget you’re wearing them. They’re made for the skier who wants to cut up the mountain with impressive tricks.

What you should consider: This option leans toward a more advanced skier, so it’s best for experienced individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top women’s snow skis

Blizzard Black Pearl 97 Skis

What you need to know: This popular ski strikes an impressive balance between stability and maneuverability.

What you’ll love: The rockered tips ensure you can ski on a variety of conditions with ease. It has a short turning radius and lightweight design.

What you should consider: These skis are stiff, which means there could be a learning curve, even for some intermediate skiers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s snow skis for the money

Armada Trace 98 Skis

What you need to know: This set of skis is best suited for individuals who are interested in touring.

What you’ll love: These skis have a playful pop and a rockered tip, so you can navigate through fresh powder. They’re easy on the legs, keeping them in prime condition for full days at a time.

What you should consider: While you can definitely use these skis for other types of skiing, they aren’t as versatile as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top kids’ snow skis

Kids’ Blizzard Rustler Twin JR

What you need to know: This set of skis is for the kid who is ready to step up to some serious mountain shredding.

What you’ll love: The flex in these skis is extremely forgiving, allowing for easier progression while learning. They have a short turning radius, which makes them nimble and easy to control.

What you should consider: These skis are not the best when it comes to powder.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top kids’ snow skis for the money

Lucky Bums Kids’ Beginner Snow Skis

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an introductory set of poles and skis for the youngest beginner, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: The binding on these skis can accommodate a wide variety of boots and shoes, while the skis have scales on the bottom, making it easier to get traction on the snow.

What you should consider: These skis are best suited for the absolute beginner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best snowboards

Top snowboard

Capita Pathfinder Camber Snowboard

What you need to know: This is a well-made, versatile snowboard that has the necessary pop for performing tricks.

What you’ll love: The soft flex gives the rider a controlled and predictable response. It has a rugged hybrid base that’s nimble, making it ideal for freestyling.

What you should consider: Soft, deep snow may be challenging terrain for this board.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top snowboard for the money

Sportsstuff Snow Ryder

What you need to know: The Snow Rider is a stiff beginner board for kids who weigh 80 to 150 pounds.

What you’ll love: This hardwood snowboard features hook-and-loop bindings that are easy to adjust. It has a laminated bottom to provide a smooth riding experience.

What you should consider: The straps are the weak part of this design and do not feature a rugged build.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Best skates

Top men’s ice skates

Jackson Ultima Softec Elite Black Men’s Ice Skates

What you need to know: The emphasis is on comfort with these highly rated ice skates.

What you’ll love: These skates are fully lined to provide a cozy warmth. They have a pull-on heel tab and lace loops for convenience.

What you should consider: It’s best to get a half-size larger than your sneaker size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s ice skates for the money

American Ice Force 2.0 Hockey Skates

What you need to know: These popular skates are best for beginners to intermediate skaters.

What you’ll love: The comfort and quality combine with a reasonable price to deliver a great value. These skates are true-to-size.

What you should consider: The break-in period may be a little longer than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s ice skates

Jackson Ultima Mystique Skates

What you need to know: If you want to try figure skating, it’s hard to find a better entry-level option.

What you’ll love: These skates offer a great deal of support, yet feature a notch at the ankle for increased flexibility. The lace hooks have reinforced support for durability.

What you should consider: The stiff construction means they may take some additional time to break in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s ice skates for the money

American Athletic Women’s Tricot Lined Ice Skates

What you need to know: This beginner model is ideal for someone who’s trying to skate for the first time.

What you’ll love: The reinforced ankle in these skates gives the beginner confidence-boosting support. The skate fits the average foot well, right out of the box.

What you should consider: Don’t forget to get these skates sharpened before using them for the first time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kid’s ice skates

Jackson Ultima Youth Vista Ice Skates

What you need to know: Jackson Ultima Youth Vista skates have a striking modern style that quickly sets them apart from other options.

What you’ll love: This lightweight model reduces fatigue so your child can skate longer without discomfort. The durable upper construction means they’ll last.

What you should consider: Some kids find these skates to be a little stiff.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top kid’s ice skates for the money

DBX Youth Traditional Ice Skates

What you need to know: These recreational skates are a solid choice for kids who just want to hit the ice and have fun.

What you’ll love: The lined boot helps ensure your kid has all-day comfort when wearing these skates. The toe pick is made of carbon steel for durability and the speed hooks for lacing provide a perfect fit.

What you should consider: At this price and level of quality, there aren’t too many customers who don’t have a positive experience with these skates.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.