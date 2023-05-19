Which hedge trimmer is best for your yard?

It seems like yard work is never-ending, but the right tools can make your toughest outdoor jobs easier. Whether you need a trimmer capable of detailed landscaping or rugged tree trimming, knowing your options will help ensure you get the job done right.

Which electric hedge trimmers are best?

Craftsman Electric Hedge Trimmer

This hedge trimmer is impressively lightweight but easily cuts through branches that are up to 3/4-inch thick. The trimmer has a saw blade at the end for extra-thick limbs, although some customers report not liking the addition. Sold by Amazon

Greenworks 18-inch Corded Hedge Trimmer

This affordable option can cut through branches up to 3/8-inch thick and has a super-convenient cord lock that prevents interruptions due to power loss. This Greenworks trimmer is easy to use for long periods without feeling fatigued at just a little over 6 pounds. Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker 22-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer

This budget-friendly trimmer has an extra-long blade for added reach and a unique design that reduces vibrations. Sold by Home Depot

Sun Joe Convertible Electric Pole/Hedge Trimmer

If you have to trim small limbs that are out of your reach, Sun Joe’s multifunctional trimmer may be what you need. This hedge trimmer switches from a handheld trimmer to a pole trimmer with up to a 13 feet reach. Sold by Amazon and Overstock

Which gas hedge trimmer is best?

Echo Gas 2-Cycle Hedge Trimmer

If you need a rugged gas trimmer to handle big projects, this model has a professional-grade engine and dual-sided 20-inch blades that can cut through limbs up to 1-inch thick. At just 10 pounds, the Echo is relatively light compared to other gas trimmers as well. Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Which cordless hedge trimmers are best?

Black and Decker 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer

This lightweight trimmer packs a ton of power, has a durable blade and can cut limbs up to 3/4-inch thick. The battery fully charges in under an hour, limiting interruptions on bigger jobs, and if you already have a Black and Decker 1.5Ah battery and charger, you can buy the hedge trimmer by itself for less than $100. Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Greenworks PRO 80V 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer

If you want a battery-powered trimmer that’s just as tough as most gas-powered models, the Greenworks PRO is an ideal choice. The Greenworks PRO is one of the most durable cordless trimmers on the market, although the extra power does come with added weight. Sold by Amazon

WORX 20V 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer

This affordable model can handle light-duty yard work and comes with a battery, charger and sheath for less than $100. Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker 60V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer

With its POWERCUT feature and saw-blade tip, this trimmer can cut through branches up to 1.5 inches. The large battery adds a few pounds, making it a bit heavier than other models. Sold by Amazon

