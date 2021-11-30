Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

Shopping at Macy’s has been a holiday tradition for many consumers for generations. That tradition continues this year with pre-Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of online from the comfort of home.

Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts you can shop for right now.

Macy’s early Black Friday deals offer a collection of must-have products to help you get started on your holiday list. From amazing prices on luggage for your holiday travels to a marked-down advent calendar for your Christmas countdown, check out our picks and let the festive shopping begin.

Best early Black Friday Macy’s deals to shop today

Yves St. Laurent Men’s L’Homme Parfum Intense Spray: 50% off at Macy’s

This Yves St. Laurent scent is bold but not overpowering and features fresh, earthy notes that linger. Fans of the fragrance rave about the compliments they receive when wearing it.

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette: 50% off at Macy’s

The Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette makes a great stocking stuffer for any beauty lover thanks to its versatile shimmery shades that range from light to dark. The cruelty-free colors are also free of phthalates, sulfates and parabens.

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar: $49.50 at Macy’s ($292 value)

Count down the days until Christmas beautifully with this Macy’s beauty advent calendar packed with 25 products made by some of the most popular brands in the industry. It includes makeup, hair products, moisturizers and more.

Ralph Lauren Romance Rose’ Eau de Parfum Spray: 50% off at Macy’s

Floral and fruity notes come together to create this Ralph Lauren perfume’s memorable scent. The versatile fragrance lasts and is perfect to wear all year long.

Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set: $90 off at Macy’s

With 13 pieces that include practical pots, pans, lids and utensils, the Tools of the Trade stainless steel cookware set is a solid deal. Add the impressive savings plus a limited lifetime warranty and it’s too good to miss.

Sunham Holiday Tartan 6-Piece Comforter Set: 70% off at Macy’s

The Holiday Tartan comforter set features a holiday theme and includes all the pieces needed to create a cozy bed. Choose from twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Tag Legacy 4-Piece Luggage Set: 70% off at Macy’s

Tag’s Legacy luggage set is so affordable during this pre-Black Friday sale that you’ll be able to save some money for your next trip when you take advantage of the discounted price. It includes four versatile hard-side pieces and is available in a choice of six bold colors.

Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3-Pack Pillow & Throw Set: 70% off at Macy’s

The pretty holiday colors and graphics of Birch Trail’s pillow and throw set add a nice touch to the Christmas decor in any room. It includes two pillows and a throw.

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Bath Towel: 70% off at Macy’s

Stock up now and save with this thirsty bath towel that’s made of 100% cotton. It’s available in nine colors to match any bathroom decor.

Martha Stewart Collection Holiday Flannel Candyland Pillow: 70% off at Macy’s

With a festive accent pillow, even a sofa or chair can be decked out for the season. Choose from several holiday prints in the Holiday Flannel Candyland collection to match your Christmas decor.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz: 30% off at Macy’s

Creating dramatic brows is a snap with the Brow Wiz pencil that has a precision tip. It’s available in shades to match almost any hair color.

Beautyblender Nova Blender: $6 off at Macy’s

The Nova Blender is an essential tool for blending foundation, cream blush, highlighter and other types of makeup to a flawless finish. It’s easy to use wet or dry.

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream: 30% off at Macy’s

Benefiance eye cream is formulated with rich ingredients that moisturize skin and minimize the appearance of lines and wrinkles. It’s made especially for the delicate skin around the eyes.

Bella Rocket Blender: 70% off at Macy’s

If you are shopping for someone who’s trying to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diet, check out the Bella Rocket Blender that turns fresh ingredients into smoothies and shakes within minutes. It comes with an accessory set that includes short and tall blending cups.

Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set: $47 off at Macy’s

You’ll get a collection of small and large storage containers from a trusted brand in this comprehensive set that includes matching lids. They can be used in the freezer, dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and microwave.

Coach Crossbody Dufflette: 50% off at Macy’s

In addition to a timeless style, Coach’s compact dufflette has a crossbody design that’s easy to carry and pairs perfectly with numerous fashions.

Discovery Kids Toy Magnetic Tiles 50-Piece Set: $36 off at Macy’s

Kids love building sets like this unique option that includes 50 magnetized pieces that snap together to make three-dimensional designs. It’s an educational toy that teaches math skills, hand and eye coordination and more.

Sealy Onyx 12-Inch Memory Foam Plush Queen Mattress: $900 off at Macy’s

This mattress is constructed of three layers of memory foam that provide medium support as they adjust to the body’s contours. It arrives boxed and ready to set up on your box spring or frame.

Instant Pot Air Purifier: $100 off at Macy’s

Instant Pot doesn’t just make multi-cookers. This air purifier uses HEPA, carbon filtration and plasma ion technology to remove pollutants and bacteria in the environment for cleaner, healthier air.

