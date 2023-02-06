Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball review

Continuously changing trends are common in nearly every aspect of life, from fashion to electronics to beauty. Toys also follow this pattern, and this season’s hottest toys all have one thing in common: a surprise element.

As the 2022 winner of Creative Toy of the Year, the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball contains several surprise elements. Kids can cast a magical spell that creates a mysterious mist and reveals a surprise fortune-telling pet. It features over 80 sounds and reactions and can be used over and over again.

To determine whether the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball lives up to its claims, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

We were curious about this magical toy, so we had our tester and 6-year-old child try it out. They love interactive toys, stuffed animals and virtual pets that respond to a child’s touch. Our tester is also familiar with the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron.

What is the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball?

The Magic Mixies Misting Crystal Ball is a combination of a magic kit, an interactive fluffy pet and a Magic 8 Ball. However, what makes this mystery toy so unique is that kids get to use what appears to be real magic, a light-up wand and a crystal ball to create their very own Mixie pet. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Kids then get to play games with Mixie, ask it to tell their fortune and make it laugh with tickles. You can repeat the entire process as often as you’d like, ensuring kids never get bored with the Magic Mixies Misting Crystal Ball.

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball price and where to buy

The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball is available on Amazon and usually retails for $84.99, but is currently on sale for $62.99.

How to use Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

When opening the Magic Mixies Misting Crystal Ball, the two main components are the crystal ball and the magic wand. It also has two instruction books to operate the crystal ball and the Mixie pet. To start the magical misting process, turn on the magic wand, remove the lock that holds the crystal ball in place and turn the switch on the base to “create” mode.

Creating the fortune-telling Mixie requires six steps:

Illumi: Awaken the crystal ball. Mistos: Summon the magical mist. Coloramo: Add color to your Mixie. Melodias: Form your Mixie’s voice. Fortunas: Teach your Mixie to tell fortunes. Magicus Mixus: Bring your Mixie to life.

Each step requires the same pattern to move on to the following step. First, point the wand up to the sky while shaking left to right. Next, point it down to the ground while shaking it left and right. Finally, hold the wand straight out while shaking it up and down. If all the steps are executed correctly, the crystal ball and gem on the base will turn green and it will make a chiming sound. Complete that step by pressing the purple spell button on the magic wand. Repeat this same pattern for each step and the Mixie will appear at the end of the six steps.

The crystal ball can also be used as a night-light by switching it to night-light mode on the base. Kids can choose the color by shaking the wand to find their preferred choice, and the gemstone can be pushed for more mist. The crystal ball will turn off after 30 minutes of no user activity.

The Mixie has four modes that allow children to interact with the plush pet. You can get out of any mode by holding down the gold Mixie button on the wand for 1 second.

Fortune telling: Hold the Mixie’s belly until it says “magicus mixus.” Continue holding the belly while asking it a yes or no question, and then let go. When the magic Mixie says “yes,” all three gems on its head will glow green. The gems will turn green if that fortune is not in your future and yellow if the Mixie is unsure.

Hold the Mixie’s belly until it says “magicus mixus.” Continue holding the belly while asking it a yes or no question, and then let go. When the magic Mixie says “yes,” all three gems on its head will glow green. The gems will turn green if that fortune is not in your future and yellow if the Mixie is unsure. Spell casting: To access the spell mode, press the gold Mixie button on the wand once. The Mixie will say “spelloramos,” and one gem will light up. Each spell is assigned a color that will flash on the wand and the Mixie, including love, mystic, enchantment, fire, power and lightning spells.

To access the spell mode, press the gold Mixie button on the wand once. The Mixie will say “spelloramos,” and one gem will light up. Each spell is assigned a color that will flash on the wand and the Mixie, including love, mystic, enchantment, fire, power and lightning spells. Games: Press the gold Mixie button on the wand two times to access game mode. The aim of the game is to match the wand color with the gem colors.

Press the gold Mixie button on the wand two times to access game mode. The aim of the game is to match the wand color with the gem colors. Nurture: The Mixie will laugh when kids tickle its belly. It also gets tired and needs to be put to bed.

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball benefits

With a partially exposed product that kids can touch and colorful pictures on the box, the Magical Mixies Misting Crystal Ball makes an exciting first impression on kids, although the toy was still secured well with zip ties and lock features. One of the most exciting features for kids was the abundance of lights on everything, including the wand, the crystal ball and the Mixie pet. Each step and mode worked quickly, which is preferable for young kids.

We were most impressed with the level of interaction from the Mixie pet and the number of features, especially the games and fortune telling. Overall, we think it keeps a child’s attention better than the other Magic Mixie toys, and the plush Mixie is adorable.

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball drawbacks

Before receiving the toy, we watched several tutorials to see what the toy does and how to operate each step correctly. However, even following the steps, we still had trouble getting the crystal ball to react how it should in the directions. This caused us to repeat several steps several times. We eventually got it to work, but we definitely suggest that a parent assists with the crystal ball step. The recommended age starts at 5 years old, but we think it may be better suited for ages 7 and up since they’ll be able to operate it independently.

Also, while this is just personal preference, we wished it would say real words and sing real songs. Lastly, some users had trouble with the misting fluid leaking out during shipping and getting the toy greasy.

Should you get the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball?

Overall, we were impressed with the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball and think it’s much more exciting and interactive than similar options. From casting spells to playing games with the Mixie pet, there are so many ways to entertain a child, and it’s a joy to see them happy over each new feature. Based on our experience, we recommend the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball for any child who loves crafting or activity-type toys, since it requires time and work.

