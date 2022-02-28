Which Disney trivia games are best?

Disney fans are dedicated enthusiasts who know everything there is to know about Disney movies, theme parks and characters. That makes Disney perfect for trivia games. There are several Disney trivia games that will test people’s knowledge of all things from the House of Mouse. Whether you’re a grown-up fan reminiscing about favorite Disney movies from your childhood or a young fan obsessed with the latest Disney characters, any of these trivia games will keep you entertained with a little Disney magic.

What to know before you buy a Disney trivia game

Types of games

Since Disney appeals to fans of all ages, there are different types of Disney trivia games on the market and not all of them will work for everyone. Many are aimed at families but those games may be too easy for older players. Disney trivia games for adult fans, on the other hand, focus on classic films and characters that kids may not even know about. It’s best to know who you’re playing with before choosing a game.

Game quality

Some games have more Disney content than others. An easy way to tell quality games from those just using Disney branding is to read the box or product description. High-quality games will have more Disney-specific details like a wide variety of trivia questions or game pieces modeled after characters.

Setup

Trivia games are less complicated than board games but still require assembly. Some Disney trivia games have boards that need to be built or game pieces that have to be arranged before play. If you intend to play with young children you’ll want to search for a game that has less to put together or fewer small pieces that kids could lose or break.

What to look for in a quality Disney trivia game

Variety of play

Most people have a favorite Disney movie or character. The best Disney trivia games include a wide variety of questions that cover a large range of topics. This ensures that everyone can play, and potentially win, no matter how old they are. It also makes the game more fun when you stumble across a question about your favorite Disney character!

Replay value

Disney is constantly releasing new movies and TV shows, so no Disney trivia game will ever be 100% complete. Games that have a large number of questions will be able to be played and enjoyed for years even if they don’t include the latest film. Some games have expansion packs with additional questions that fans can purchase separately. Research to see if a game has this option before you buy.

Physical quality

A Disney trivia game should be as bright and fun as the Disney universe. Look for a game that’s colorful and creative enough to capture your family’s imagination. That could be a brightly colored and well-designed game board. It could be trivia cards with pictures of Disney characters to go along with questions. It’s these little details that can bring some Disney sparkle into your home.

How much you can expect to spend on Disney trivia games

The price of a Disney trivia game can be anywhere from $15-$150. Most games are within the $15-$30 range but collector-level games are more expensive.

Disney trivia game FAQ

Are Disney trivia games just for kids?

A. No. While children will probably get the most enjoyment from them, most Disney trivia games are designed to be used by both kids and adults. Some include separate sets of questions for older and younger players. Disney fans of all ages can find a Disney trivia game they’ll be able to play with friends or share with family.

Are there Disney trivia games for girls?

A. Disney trivia games are intended for both boys and girls. Most Disney games include characters from a wide variety of Disney movies including female characters like Elsa from “Frozen” or Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” There are no Disney trivia games specifically for girls or focused on the Disney princesses.

What’s the best Disney trivia game to buy?

Top Disney trivia game

The Wonderful World of Disney Trivia 2: The Sequel Game

What you need to know: The most wide-ranging Disney trivia game on the market with an update that includes more recent Disney films.

What you’ll love: This second edition comes with material about newer Disney movies so younger children can play. There are questions for both kids and adults, with cards that are color-coded to easily tell them apart. The game displays beautifully with pewter tokens that move around a brightly colored game board and a durable gold tin for storage.

What you should consider: As expensive as a ticket to one of the Disney theme parks. This game needs to be played often to get your money’s worth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney trivia game for the money

Pictopia Family Trivia Game: Disney Edition

What you need to know: The game is designed for families and children as young as 7, and a complete game can be played in less than half an hour.

What you’ll love: Affordable, with instructions that are easy to understand and 200 trivia cards. An unusual guess-my-answer format means gameplay partly depends on how much players know about one another, adding to its replay value.

What you should consider: Since the questions are written to include younger kids, they may be too easy for older kids or adults. The gameplay pieces are cardboard so more susceptible to getting damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Meme the Game: Disney Version

What you need to know: This creative Disney trivia game will keep fans guessing and laughing by incorporating some of the funniest Disney memes.

What you’ll love: Playing with memes makes this game more interesting than the traditional question-and-answer format. All of the memes included are kid-friendly. The game includes both current and classic Disney characters. Over 200 cards are included.

What you should consider: The set is focused on Disney memes, so it won’t appeal to those looking for a straightforward trivia game. The texting-like grammar of the memes may be harder for beginning readers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

