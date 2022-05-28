Which dinosaur Squishmallow plushie is best?

Everyone at one point or another probably had a soft companion and friend to help them sleep at night. Stuffed animals and other comfort toys are the most comforting things a child can have when snuggling into bed and getting tucked in. This is one of the main reasons Squishmallows, a newly popular brand of stuffed animals, has become so popular in the last four years. Squishmallows are high-quality soft plushies that come in various characters, making them perfect for kids of all ages to play with and cuddle. Our top pick is Brody the Blue Dino.

What to know before you buy a dinosaur Squishmallow plushie

What are Squishmallows?

Squishmallows are extra-soft, marshmallowy friends that are made from polyester fiber. They were created by KellyToy in 2017 and became popular in 2020 after a few viral videos about them made their way into the public consciousness. Since their inception, more than 1,000 Squishmallow characters have been created, each with a unique name and story.

Types of Squishmallows

There are several different types of Squishmallows based primarily on size. The smallest kinds of Squishmallows will be on keychains. However, certain Squishmallows are only available in specific sizes based on something called their “squads.”

Squishmallow squads

Every few months, the Squishmallow team comes out with new collections of characters, affectionately named Squishmallow “squads.” The characters in each of these squads typically refer to a particular theme or design that they all share. For example, there is a fruit squad, which includes characters, such as a strawberry, watermelon and pineapple. There are also holiday squads, such as the Halloween squad and the Christmas squad.

What to look for in a quality dinosaur Squishmallow plushie

Specific dinos

Because every Squishmallow is unique in its design and name, finding one based on your favorite kind of dinosaur will be a good place to start. If your favorite dinosaur is a T-rex, then investing in either Chuey or Huey would be a good idea. Some Squishmallows are shaped after other dinosaurs, including triceratops, pterodactyls and more.

Size

Squishmallow can come in a variety of sizes. The smallest Squishmallows are Squishmallow chains which will be around 3.5 inches in height. The largest is 24-inches.

Stackable plushies

Stackable Squishmallows are 12-inch long friends that are perfect for putting into piles or stacks, hence their name. They are shaped less like spheres and more like tubes, making them ideal for placing on a bed or a shelf without worrying about them rolling away. Additionally, they still are made from the same ultra-soft polyester to give them the same level of softness as traditional Squishmallows.

How much you can expect to spend on a dinosaur Squishmallow plushie

Squishmallow prices can range from $5-$60, depending on the type of Squishmallow and how big it is. However, it is also essential to note that prices on websites like Amazon will vary based on popularity. The more popular a Squishmallow, the harder it may become to find it and the more expensive it will become.

Dinosaur Squishmallow plushie FAQ

Are Squishmallows machine-washable?

A. Yes, Squishmallows are machine-washable, but wash on cold settings only. For minor stains, using a simple stain remover can help as well.

Are there rare Squishmallow plushies?

A. Since its inception, there have been over 1,000 different Squishmallow creatures. Because some have been less produced than others, some exclusive and promotional plushies are rarer than others and entice collectors.

What’s the best dinosaur Squishmallow plushie to buy?

Top dinosaur Squishmallow plushie

Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 16″ Brody The Blue Dino- Ultrasoft Stuffed Animal Plush Toy

What you need to know: Brody the blue dinosaur is an adorable dino friend that is an ultra-soft plush perfect for any Squishmallow fan.

What you’ll love: Brody is 16 by 15 by 14 inches, making him perfect for hugging and squeezing.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that the dino might come with a smell that will need to be washed off.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top dinosaur Squishmallow plushie for the money

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 8 Inch Squishy Soft Plush Toy Animals (Tristan Triceratops)

What you need to know: Tristan the triceratops is another adorable Squishmallow friend that comes in bright green.

What you’ll love: Tristan is 8 inches in diameter and made from cozy, soft polyester fiber, making him pillow-soft.

What you should consider: Some users reported that they were disappointed with the size, because it was too small.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Kellytoy Squishmallows Chuey The T-Rex Dinosaur Plush Pillow Stuffed Toy (12 Inches)

What you need to know: Chuey is an adorable blue-and-grey dinosaur that will be great to add to any squad.

What you’ll love: This 12-inch plush is excellent for warm cuddly hugs and is the perfect size to take with you on any trip.

What you should consider: He may need to be washed before use to remove any residual packaging smells.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 12 Inch Soft Plush Squishy Toy Animals (Rocio The Triceratops Dinosaur)

What you need to know: Rocio, the dazzling triceratops, comes in a lovely green tie-dye color and will make a perfect new cuddly friend.

What you’ll love: Rocio comes in at 12 inches and is made from perfectly soft polyester fiber, which is suitable for kids of all ages.

What you should consider: It might require washing before use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 16″ Huey The T-Rex Dino- Ultrasoft Stuffed Animal Plush Toy

What you need to know: Huey (related to Chuey) is an all-grey T-rex friend that is super-soft and super cuddly.

What you’ll love: Huey measures 16 by 15 by 14 inches, making him a perfect size for sleeping and traveling.

What you should consider: He might require a bath before use to get rid of any residual travel smells.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

