Which toy monkey with cymbals is best?

Few toys are as iconic and recognizable as the toy monkey with cymbals. Since the invention of the first cymbal-banging monkey in the 1950s, the toy has appeared in a huge number of movies and television shows, leading many children and toy collectors to want a musical chimp of their own.

The toy monkey with cymbals has come a long way over the last 70 years. The San Francisco Music Box Company Musical Monkey Figurine is the top pick because it’s a handmade replica of the famous monkey music box from the musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”

What to know before you buy a toy monkey with cymbals

About toy monkeys with cymbals

The cymbal-banging monkey is one of the most recognizable toys of the 20th century. It has evolved quite a bit over the years, but the basic design features a sitting monkey with a pair of metal or plastic cymbals. In most cases, you can press a button or turn a screw at the back of the toy to make the animal bang the cymbals together, creating a fun sound effect. Some toy monkeys may also screech and move their lips or eyes. Beyond that simple function, toy monkeys with cymbals can appear in a few different visual styles.

The original cymbal-banging monkey, retro toys are usually constructed from soft fabric, plastic or metal. The monkey usually wears whimsical circus attire like striped pants and suspenders, and it often has eyes with red rings around the pupils. These toy monkeys are sought-after by vintage toy collectors. Modern: These toy monkeys with cymbals are very stylized and boast a somewhat macabre or creepy look. Some modern cymbal-banging monkeys may look like skeletons or feature designs that verge on the supernatural. Many of these toy monkeys are hand-painted and intended to be displayed as figurines, which means they may not have moving parts.

What to look for in a quality toy monkey with cymbals

Power source

Most animatronic toy monkeys with cymbals are powered by batteries, but you can also find models that have a wind-up function. These toys are appealing because they require no external power source, but you may not get to enjoy modern features like artificial sound effects or working lights.

Materials

Toy monkeys with cymbals are usually constructed from fabric, plastic, metal or a combination of all three. If you’re shopping for a young child, avoid toys that are primarily constructed from metal, as these can be dangerous. Similarly, if the child is under 5 years old, watch out for toys with small parts, as they could be a choking hazard.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy monkey with cymbals

The cost of a toy monkey with cymbals can vary widely depending on the style. Modern toys are usually around $10-$20, while vintage toys and collectibles are $50 or more.

Toy monkey with cymbals FAQ

Why is the toy monkey with cymbals famous?

A. When it was first introduced, the animatronic monkey with moving arms and facial expressions was quite ahead of its time and a huge hit with children. It was so popular that other toy companies began to produce their own versions. In time, its familiar and slightly disturbing appearance led to it being a common prop for sci-fi and horror films, thus solidifying its iconic toy status.

Where can I buy an original toy monkey with cymbals?

A. Although they aren’t cheap, interested toy collectors can find vintage “Musical Jolly Chimp” toys on websites like Ebay, occasionally with their original packaging.

What’s the best toy monkey with cymbals to buy?

Top toy monkey with cymbals

San Francisco Music Box Company Musical Monkey Figurine

What you need to know: Inspired by the monkey from “The Phantom of the Opera,” this toy features a cymbal-banging monkey sitting atop a working music box.

What you’ll love: The figurine is hand-painted, hand-sculpted and very durable. Winding up the classic music box will cause the monkey to clap his cymbals together while the song “Masquerade” plays on an authentic, 18-note mechanical player.

What you should consider: This monkey figurine is a bit pricey and may not be appropriate for young kids or people who are unfamiliar with the musical.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy monkey with cymbals for the money

Ebros Circus Fez Monkey Skeleton Collectible Figurine

What you need to know: This stylized collectible figurine boasts a unique and modern look.

What you’ll love: This miniature monkey toy is hand-painted and polished to produce a colorful, detailed and creepy design. The affordable figure can sit on its own without assistance, and the company has an entire series of similar products to collect and display.

What you should consider: This modern monkey toy has no moving components and can’t clap its cymbals together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tree Buddees Retro Cymbals Monkey Ornament

What you need to know: Although it’s technically a Christmas tree ornament, this monkey nevertheless features a richly painted, retro design.

What you’ll love: This monkey ornament is constructed from hand-painted, durable resin and shipped in a decorative gift box. The cute monkey looks just like the classic “Musical Jolly Chimp” with a red fez hat.

What you should consider: This hand-painted monkey is a Christmas tree ornament, not a toy, and it features no moving parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

