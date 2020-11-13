Rockton Village Shopping Guide

Shop local this season! There are tons of Rockton Village stores that have something for everyone. From baby clothes to arts and crafts, there are plenty of deals that fit your holiday shopping budget. Check out each store and special deals below!

JR Finally Art

Click here to shop

Located at 210 W Main St.

$-$$$

About JR Finally Art: Residing in the oldest commercial building in Rockton, this shop turned a local artists dream into reality. This store has art from local artists. Great for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts.

Holiday Deals: “Our Gratitude” bags – filled with small creations – given out to the first 25 people who make a purchase of $15 or more. On Dec. 11-12, receive 15-25% off EVERYTHING in the gallery.

Dairyhaus

Click the picture to shop

Located at 113 E Main St.

$

About Dairyhaus: Ice cream shop open year round with tons of flavors.

Holiday Deals: They’ve added spiked ice cream to their menu!

Hi Beautiful Bridal

Click the picture to shop

Located at 201 W Main St.

$$$-$$$$

About Hi Beautiful Bridal: Now open by appointment only. Check out this local bridal boutique for unique dresses and accessories.

Holiday Deals: From Nov. – Dec. they’ll be offering 10% off same day purchase on dresses. Anyone who mentions GDS will get a free veil!

Pick-A-Dilly Antiques

Click the picture to shop

Located at 120 W. Main St.

$-$$

About Pick-A-Dilly: Antiques, knick knacks and home decor. They have a food pantry donation jar at the register all year long and donate items to other events.

Holiday Deals: On Small Business Saturday (November 28th), they will have a door prize to sign up for. Booths may have other deals and discount items.

Sanctuary Spa

Click here to shop

Located at 175 Hawick St.

$$-$$$

About Sanctuary Spa: This is a full service, Aveda salon/spa equipped with hair, nails, massage, wax, and acupuncture.

Holiday Deals: Gift cards make a great gift this holiday season!



Gem Shop

Click the picture to shop

Located at 110 W. Main St.

$$-$$$$

About Gem Shop: This local jewelry store carries jewelry for engagement, special occasions, Pandora, and much more.

Holiday Deals: Black Friday and Small Business Saturday (Nov. 27th & 28th) you’ll get 30% off anything in store. Nov. 29th – Dec. 24th you’ll get 20% off in store.

(Sales exclude Pandora Harry Potter and Star Wars collections).

Erica’s Board Creations/Local Blessings

Click the picture to shop

Located at 122 S. Prairie St.

$$

About Erica’s Board Creations: Create customized memorable boards for home decor. Go by yourself or in a group. Local Blessings is a gift shop featuring local vendors and products, connected to the board shop.

Holiday Deals: In quarantine? They have to-go kits! Take home your board, paint, and stencil for a fun DIY home project.

Butler’s Emporium

Click the picture to shop

Located at 106a West Main St.

$-$$

About Butler’s Emporium: This quirky store has funny gifts and novelty items. From handmade soap to quotable mugs and socks to incense – there’s something for everyone!

Holiday Deals: Small Business Saturday (November 28th), all Christmas decor, ornaments, etc. are 50% off. Nov. 28th – Dec. 13th you purchase $25 or more and get a FREE greetings card!

Right now, the store is online only.