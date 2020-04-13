Senior Salute

Due to the coronavirus crisis, high school seniors weren’t able to enjoy senior year moments, such as competing in their final sporting events, senior trip, senior prom, and possibly even graduation.

Starting in May, Eyewitness News Team would like to honor the Class of 2020 and their high school accomplishments highlighting their strengths and talents. This will be like a virtual high school year book.

The Senior Send off will air during our News team at 5pm and 8pm every Monday-Friday, each segment will display a senior from the class of 2020.

MyStateline will invite parents, coaches and faculty to email photos of the senior with a quick note about the senior such as their name, awards won, sports played, stats or a simple sentence about them as a person/player.