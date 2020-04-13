Senior Salutes

Due to the coronavirus crisis, high school senior athletes may not be allowed to compete in any Spring sports, like Soccer, Baseball, Softball, Track & Field, Tennis, etc. They won’t have those cherished moments to reflect on all their hard work and accomplishments like all the high school athletes before them. Eyewitness News wants to honor these athletes and showcase the talents and strengths of the players, coaches and teams.

Email your photos & game clips of the senior athletes with a quick note about each athlete (name, position, years on Varsity, any awards/crazy stats, or just a simple sentence about them as a person/player.) Please send to sleber@wtvo.com.

Senior Athletes will be featured weekly during:

Eyewitness News on WTVO at 5am, 6pm and 10pm – Monday through Friday

Eyewitness News on FOX 39 at 7am and 9pm – Monday through Friday