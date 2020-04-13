remarkable_women_contest_banner/

Senior Salutes

Senior Salute

'Senior Salutes': Winnebago girls track & field athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Senior Salutes': Winnebago girls track & field athletes"

'Senior Salutes': Stillman Valley track & field athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Senior Salutes': Stillman Valley track & field athletes"

'Senior Salute': Freeport softball players

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Senior Salute': Freeport softball players"

'Senior Salutes': Guilford girls soccer players

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Senior Salutes': Guilford girls soccer players"

'Senior Salutes': North Boone Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Senior Salutes': North Boone Track & Field"

'Senior Salute': Durand-Pecatonica Girls Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Senior Salute': Durand-Pecatonica Girls Track & Field"

Senior Salute: RC's Trevor Kornfeld

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salute: RC's Trevor Kornfeld"

Senior Salute: Belvidere volleyball seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salute: Belvidere volleyball seniors"

Senior Salute: We salute two Freeport baseball players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salute: We salute two Freeport baseball players"

Senior Salute: Ashton-Franklin Center baseball players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salute: Ashton-Franklin Center baseball players"

Senior Salute: AFC baseball players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salute: AFC baseball players"

Senior Salute: Harlem Girls Track & Field athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salute: Harlem Girls Track & Field athletes"

Senior Salute: Auburn Girls Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salute: Auburn Girls Track and Field"

Saluting Stillman Valley baseball seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saluting Stillman Valley baseball seniors"

Senior Salute: Stockton softball players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salute: Stockton softball players"

We salute two Pecatonica-Durand baseball players

Thumbnail for the video titled "We salute two Pecatonica-Durand baseball players"

Saluting Aquin Baseball Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saluting Aquin Baseball Players"

We salute two Freeport soccer players

Thumbnail for the video titled "We salute two Freeport soccer players"

Saluting two North Boone baseball seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saluting two North Boone baseball seniors"

'Senior Salutes' Forreston Softball Trio

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Senior Salutes' Forreston Softball Trio"

Due to the coronavirus crisis, high school senior athletes may not be allowed to compete in any Spring sports, like Soccer, Baseball, Softball, Track & Field, Tennis, etc. They won’t have those cherished moments to reflect on all their hard work and accomplishments like all the high school athletes before them. Eyewitness News wants to honor these athletes and showcase the talents and strengths of the players, coaches and teams.

Email your photos & game clips of the senior athletes with a quick note about each athlete (name, position, years on Varsity, any awards/crazy stats, or just a simple sentence about them as a person/player.) Please send to sleber@wtvo.com.

Senior Athletes will be featured weekly during:

Eyewitness News on WTVO at 5am, 6pm and 10pm – Monday through Friday

Eyewitness News on FOX 39 at 7am and 9pm – Monday through Friday