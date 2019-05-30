SkyTrack MercyHealth

New Mercyhealth Campus Loading Player...

At Mercyhealth, passion drives everything we do to deliver medical excellence with compassionate care for the very best patient experiences. That why our new hospital and medical center campus on I-90 and Riverside Blvd. (click here for a live stream from the construction site) will be built to enhance lifelong health and wellness by supporting an exceptional experience that is convenient, comforting and personalized. This beautiful and spacious hospital and medical center campus will feature:

· 188 inpatient beds, expanded patient services and will incorporate advanced technology designed to the standards of today and the future

· A state-of-the art women’s and children’s hospital

· State-designated regional perinatal center

· The highest level neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

· The only pediatric intensive care unit in northern Illinois/southern Wisconsin

· High-risk maternity care

· Pediatric emergency services

· Level I (highest level) trauma center

· An adult sub-specialty hospital, including plastic and reconstructive surgery, brain and spine, endocrinology, orthopedics, pulmonology and heart services

· Cutting-edge operating suites and surgical services to support a full range of inpatient and outpatient surgery, including minimally invasive surgery and image-guided surgery

· Comprehensive diagnostic center with lab and imaging

· Multi-disciplinary physician care clinics, serving adult and pediatric patients

· Inpatient care units with all private rooms

· Comprehensive cardiac, peripheral and neurovascular interventional laboratory

With nurturing simplicity, the new facilities will exemplify a compassionate embrace of the entire community.