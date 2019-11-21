Celebrating our 20th year, Sounds of the Holidays will showcase some of the best local area high school choirs. This year’s show will be hosted by our Eyewitness News Team: Whitney Martin, Elliot Grandia and Joey Marino will feature encore performances from the last 19 years.

WTVO

Saturday Dec 19th 11pm

Saturday Dec 20th 12pm

Friday Dec 25th 5am

MYNET

Saturday Dec 19th 12pm

Thrusday Dec 24th 5pm

FOX 39

Saturday Dec 19th 1pm

Friday Dec 24th 7am

NASHVILLE MUSIC SPECIAL, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

WTVO – Sun. Dec 12th 11:30pm and Sun. Dec 27th10:30pm

FOX 39 – Sun. Dec 20th 11pm and Sat. Dec 26th 3pm

Mynet – Wed. Dec 23rd 9pm

THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

WTVO – Sun. Dec 20th 10:30pm and Sun. Dec 26th 11:30pm

FOX 39 – Sat. Dec 20th 10pm and Sat. Dec 26th 4pm

Mynet – Fri. Dec 25th 1pm



AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS

WTVO – Sun. Dec 6th 10:30pm and Sat Dec 12th 10:30pm

FOX 39 – Sun. Dec 13th 10pm and Sat Dec 25th 2pm

Mynet – Thu. Dec 24th 9pm

*Denotes bonus songs included on the Limited Edition DVD.

Fill out this form and pay below to get your DVD of Sound of the Holidays this Year. Click Here