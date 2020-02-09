Belvidere North cheer takes second in state, North Boone takes fifth

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Saturday’s 2020 IHSA cheer state final in Bloomington saw Belvidere North’s state championship streak come to an end as they tried for a fourth straight title. The Blue Thunder placed second in state in the co-ed division. North Boone also placed fifth in the small school division.

Below is a full list of results:

IHSA Cheer State Final 2020 – Final Round

Small Team

PlaceTeamScore
1Carterville89.87
2Farmington89.31
3Elgin (St. Edward)89.07
4Greenville88.53
5Poplar Grove (North Boone)87.24
6Roxana84.97
7Somonauk84.43
8Dwight83.39
9Normal (University)82.34
10Elmhurst (Timothy Christian)79.56

Medium Team

PlaceTeamScore
1Antioch93.33
2Oak Forest93.29
3Columbia91.43
4Hampshire87.37
5Lemont (H.S.)86.73
6Grayslake (North)86.17
7Mt. Vernon (H.S.)85.88
8Johnsburg85.63
9Vernon Hills85.49
10Washington83.58

Large Team

PlaceTeamScore
1Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)94.96
2Lincolnshire (Stevenson)92.63
3Chicago (Marist)92.04
4Orland Park (Sandburg)89.83
5Yorkville (H.S.)89.51
6Algonquin (Jacobs)89.07
7New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)88.33
8Edwardsville (H.S.)88.29
9Joliet (West)86.77
10Huntley85.31

Coed Team

PlaceTeamScore
1South Elgin96.11
2Belvidere (North)94.60
3Lockport (Twp.)94.07
4Buffalo Grove93.38
5Normal (Community West)91.40
6Hoffman Estates (Conant)89.11
7O’Fallon (H.S.)87.52
8Mundelein (H.S.)86.86
9Palatine (Fremd)86.19
10Skokie (Niles North)85.29

