Belvidere North cheer takes second in state, North Boone takes fifth

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Saturday’s 2020 IHSA cheer state final in Bloomington saw Belvidere North’s state championship streak come to an end as they tried for a fourth straight title. The Blue Thunder placed second in state in the co-ed division. North Boone also placed fifth in the small school division.
Below is a full list of results:
IHSA Cheer State Final 2020 – Final Round
Small Team
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|Carterville
|89.87
|2
|Farmington
|89.31
|3
|Elgin (St. Edward)
|89.07
|4
|Greenville
|88.53
|5
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
|87.24
|6
|Roxana
|84.97
|7
|Somonauk
|84.43
|8
|Dwight
|83.39
|9
|Normal (University)
|82.34
|10
|Elmhurst (Timothy Christian)
|79.56
Medium Team
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|Antioch
|93.33
|2
|Oak Forest
|93.29
|3
|Columbia
|91.43
|4
|Hampshire
|87.37
|5
|Lemont (H.S.)
|86.73
|6
|Grayslake (North)
|86.17
|7
|Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
|85.88
|8
|Johnsburg
|85.63
|9
|Vernon Hills
|85.49
|10
|Washington
|83.58
Large Team
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)
|94.96
|2
|Lincolnshire (Stevenson)
|92.63
|3
|Chicago (Marist)
|92.04
|4
|Orland Park (Sandburg)
|89.83
|5
|Yorkville (H.S.)
|89.51
|6
|Algonquin (Jacobs)
|89.07
|7
|New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)
|88.33
|8
|Edwardsville (H.S.)
|88.29
|9
|Joliet (West)
|86.77
|10
|Huntley
|85.31
Coed Team
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|South Elgin
|96.11
|2
|Belvidere (North)
|94.60
|3
|Lockport (Twp.)
|94.07
|4
|Buffalo Grove
|93.38
|5
|Normal (Community West)
|91.40
|6
|Hoffman Estates (Conant)
|89.11
|7
|O’Fallon (H.S.)
|87.52
|8
|Mundelein (H.S.)
|86.86
|9
|Palatine (Fremd)
|86.19
|10
|Skokie (Niles North)
|85.29