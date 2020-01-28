1 Amboy holds off Freeport Aquin

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Amboy was tested again, but the State’s number one ranked 1A team emerged with another win Monday over 6th ranked Aquin 67-60.
Aquin’s All-State forward Abby Barr kept Aquin in the game with a dominating effort that included 29 points and 21 rebounds. 13 of those rebounds came on the offensive end.
Amboy countered with a balance attack of four players in double figures. Amboy’s record improves to 24-1 overall. Aquin is now 20-6. For highlights click on the media player.
