2003-04 J-Hawks claim ‘NIC-10 Madness’ Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- IceHogs fans would give anything for some hockey action right now. That goes double for IceHogs head coach Derek King.

King joined in on a Facebook Live session on the IceHogs' Facebook page Tuesday afternoon to chat with fans. He mentioned the lack of closure the suspension of the season has created. At the time of the suspension the IceHogs were in a virtual tie with the Chicago Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Each team had 62 points although the IceHogs had played two more games than the Wolves had played.