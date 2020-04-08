ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The 2003-04 Jefferson J-Hawks are the last team still standing in our ‘NIC-10 Madness’ Tournament. They won the championship Monday narrowly edging the 2015-16 Boylan Titans while receiving 54% of the fan votes.
That Jefferson team was led by Robert Eppinger, Pat Nelson, Ricky Ellis and L.C. Robinson. It was coached by Mike Winters. Winters incidentally was also the head coach of the runner-up Boylan team.
The tournament began three weeks ago with my Sweet 16 picks of the 16 best NIC-10 boys basketball teams from the past 20 seasons. Fans voted each not on a different game.
My thanks to everyone who voted. I hope you enjoyed seeing again some of these elite teams from the past!
2003-04 J-Hawks claim ‘NIC-10 Madness’ Championship
