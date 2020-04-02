2020 Rockford Pro Am golf tournament falls victim to the coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the first time since 1976 Rockford will not host a Rockford Pro Am golf tournament this summer due to the coronavirus. Tournament organizers made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“Given the unknown timing and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in an effort to be sensitive to our thousands of supporters, especially our sponsors who are all experiencing unforeseen financial pressures, the Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Pro Am,” said Scott Nicholas the President of the Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors in a press release. “Planning will begin this summer to reformat the Pro Am for 2021 to meet the goal of maximizing our giving opportunity to a selected local charity.

The first Rockford Pro Am was held in 1977. Since then big-name pros such as Curtis Strange, Chi-Chi Rodriguez, Arnold Palmer, Laura Davis, Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Nancy Lopez have participated in the event to the delight of local amateur golfers who have been able to play alongside the pros and to the delight of large crowds of specatators who have turned out to watch.

Over the years the Pro Am has raised millions of dollars for local charities. The Rockford Pro Am has been the longest free-standing Pro Am in the nation meaning it is not associated with a professional golf tournament.