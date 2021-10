2021 IHSA Football Playoff Matchups

CLASS 1A:

#3 Forreston vs. #14 Galena

#7 Fulton vs. #10 Raby

#6 Lena-Winslow vs. #11 Aurora Christian



CLASS 2A:

No local teams

CLASS 3A:

#1 Byron vs. #16 Catalyst Maria

#2 Princeton vs. #15 North Boone

#3 Durand-Pecatonica vs. #14 Mendota Trojans

CLASS 4A:

#1 Joliet Catholic vs. #16 Marengo

#4 Genoa-Kingston vs. #14 Bogan

#7 Stillman Valley vs. #10 Hyde Park

#6 Phillips vs. #11 Dixon Dukes



CLASS 5A:

#2 Fenwick vs. #15 Kaneland

#5 Rochelle Hubs vs. #12 Payton

#7 Brooks vs. #10 Boylan

#8 Evergreen Park vs. #9 Sycamore Spartans



CLASS 6A:

#1 Cary Grove vs. #16 Rockford East

#8 Belvidere North vs. #9 Grayslake Central

#3 Harlem vs. #14 Crystal Lake South



CLASS 7A:

#2 Hononegah vs. Plainfield East