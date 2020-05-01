A.D. Frazier and NIU coaches taking pay cuts

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The COVID-19 shutdown has hit colleges and universities hard financially. As a result Northern Illinois University Director of Athletics Sean Frazier made public Thursday pay cuts for himself and for other members of the athletic department.

“I’m announcing that both football head coach Thomas Hammock and I will be reducing our salaries by 10 percent for the academic year 2020-21. This cut will go into effect on July 1st which is the start of the university’s fiscal year,” said Hammock in his periodic “Frazier’s Corner” release.

“In addition, basketball head coaches Mark Montgomery and Lisa Carlsen have agreed to a percentage reduction in their annual salaries as well,” said Frazier. “With the university making cuts in several areas across the board, all of our head coaches – as well as many members of our staff – will see salary reductions of one kind or another. This is just one area where we can realize some financial relief and support NIU.



Frazier went on to say that he expects the sports programs to be up and running this fall.

“Yes! I do believe there will be college athletics this fall. As a country, we can’t wait to have sports back and we’re going to figure out how to make games happen. Given that, health and safety will always be our number one priority. We need to ensure that games will be safe for student-athletes, coaches, event staff and eventually for fans. I don’t know exactly what the return looks like yet, and I can’t put a date on it, but I’m going to continue to be optimistic and believe that this too shall pass.”