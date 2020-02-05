A four-goal first period lifts IceHogs past the Texas Stars

ROCKFORD, Ill – Five different members of the Rockford IceHogs buried a goal en route to a 5-2 victory over the Texas Stars Tuesday evening at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Rockford jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville tucked home tallies in the first 5:58 of the opening frame. Sikura broke the scoreless tie when he and his brother, Tyler Sikura, broke into the Stars zone on an odd-man rush. The two exchanged passes before Tyler set Dylan up for a one-timer that Dylan blasted through Texas netminder, Jake Oettinger.

The IceHogs doubled the lead on a power play just over a minute later when Dylan Sikura bulleted a pass across the slot for Quenneville. Quenneville slapped the incoming pass and snuck a hopping puck between Oettinger’s legs to make it 2-0.

Texas stormed back to tie it, however, when Emil Djuse and Gavin Bayreuther scored less than a minute apart to knot the game at two apiece.

It was all IceHogs after that, though, as Gabriel Gagne and Brandon Hagel got in on the action before the end of the first while Dennis Gilbert netted his first AHL goal of the season in the second stanza.

Gagne restored the lead when he sent a point shot through traffic that slipped through Oettinger’s five-hole, and Hagel put the Hogs up by a pair when he deflected a shot into the cage.

Gilbert added the final goal of the matchup when he walked down the left wing and bombed a slap shot past the glove hand of Landon Bow, who relieved Oettinger of his duties after Rockford’s fourth score.

Collin Delia made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win while Oettinger stopped 6 of 10 and Bow denied 9 of 10.