A majority of high school basketball coaches in Illinois want a shot clock

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The push to add a shot clock to boys and girls high school basketball games in Illinois is picking up momentum. 72 percent of coaches in the state who completed a survey say, “Yes” they want a shot clock.

The survey was sent out last Monday by a group of coaches that includes Rockford Auburn’s Bryan Ott, Chicago Whitney Young’s Tyrone Slaughter and Chicago Simeon coach Robert Smith. They call their movement “IHSA Shot Clock Now.’

Ott told Eyewitness News last week he has never advocated for a shot clock before, but he believes the time is right for one. “I just think the high school game right now kind of needs something. It’s lost a little bit of luster over the last few years I think.”

A shot clock could be 30 seconds, it could be 35 seconds or some other time to be determined.

The survey results will now be forwarded to the IHSA. IHSA members might or might not take a vote based on the information. The IHSA has the final say.

This past spring the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Association) voted against mandating a shot clock, but state organizations still have the option of adding one if they want to.