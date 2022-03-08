GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200 million deal Tuesday, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

According to Ian Rapoport on Twitter, Rodgers will get $153 million guaranteed and his cap number will go down.

A Pro Football Talk report on Friday said that Rodgers had reportedly been looking at three AFC teams if he were to leave the Packers, the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers had just won his fourth MVP award in February.