Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out Sunday’s Packers game

FILE – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Rogers was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will sit out this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

QB Kurt Benkert tested positive earlier this week, leaving only Jordan Love to start against the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

According to ESPN, Rodgers said last August he was “immunized” against the virus.

The Packers are currently on a 7-1 winning streak and tied with the Rams and the Cardinals for the best record in the NFC.