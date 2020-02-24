Admirals Sink IceHogs with Offensive Explosion

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Garrett Mitchell and Joseph Cramarossa each scored for the Rockford IceHogs, but the Milwaukee Admirals’ high-powered offense proved too much to overcome as the Ads skated to a 7-2 victory at UW Panther Arena on Saturday night.

The IceHogs held the Admirals to just one goal in the first period, as Tommy Novak beat Matt Tomkins 12:14 into the opening frame to give the home team the 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee built on that lead 5:46 into the second stanza when Michael McCarron netted a power-play goal, but Garrett Mitchell scored four minutes later for Rockford to cut the Admirals’ lead in half. MacKenzie Entwistle dished a saucer pass over to Mitchell, who powered a wrister past Troy Grosenick to get Rockford on the board and make it 2-1.


The Admirals would add three more tallies in the second period, though, as Mathieu Olivier, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin all buried to make it 5-1 entering the second intermission.

Joseph Cramarossa scored just 57 seconds into the third when he slapped home a shot from the slot to give the IceHogs a fighting chance, but it was all Admirals from there.

Trenin added another tally on Tomkins before Tomkins took matters into his own hands, going toe-to-toe with Grosenick in a rare goalie fight. Trenin later netted a third goal when he beat Collin Delia to complete the hat trick and make it 7-2.

The IceHogs head to Chicago to take on the Wolves at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, with both teams tied for the fourth and final playoff spot.

