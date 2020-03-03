ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Senior guard Chris Akelaitis scored 22 points Monday night leading Hononegah to a 57-48 win against Guilford at the 4A Guilford Regional.
Trent DeVries added 13 points for Hononegah. Guilford was led by Tyler Knuth’s 12 points.
It was the third time this season that Hononegah defeated Guilford. The Indians advance to play #1 seed DeKalb Tuesday night. For highlights click on the media player.
Akelaitis leads Hononegah past Guilford at the Guilford Regional
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Senior guard Chris Akelaitis scored 22 points Monday night leading Hononegah to a 57-48 win against Guilford at the 4A Guilford Regional.