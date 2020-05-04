Alston takes over as football coach at Polo

POLO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Polo’s football team will try to repeat as the state champions of eight-man football with a new head coach. Athletic Director Ted Alston tells me he is stepping into the job.

He replaces Jeff Bumsted. Bumsted has retired from coaching and teaching. He led Polo to the state championship last fall in the school’s first season playing eight-man football.

Alston should ease right into the job without any problem. He was Polo’s head football coach from 2000-2010. Five of those teams made the IHSA playoffs while playing 11-man football. The 2008 team went 8-4 and reached the 1A state quarterfinals.

Alston also was an assistant football coach at Amboy from 1996-1999.