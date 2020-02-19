Amboy defeats Galena setting up a rematch with Eastland

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Amboy versus Eastland part three is set. The two teams will meet for the championship of the 1A Pecatonica Sectional Thursday night. Amboy made sure of that by defeating Galena Tuesday in a semifinal game 47-33.



Amboy improved to 30-1 with the win. Eastland won it’s semifinal game Monday night against Stockton. Eastland’s record is 30-3. Two of Eastland’s regular season losses were to Amboy in close games.

For highlights of the Amboy-Galena game click on the media player.