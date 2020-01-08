Amboy edges Eastland in battle of state ranked teams

AMBOY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was everything you’d expect a game between highly ranked teams should be Tuesday evening in Amboy.

Amboy, ranked #3 in the state in Class 1A and Eastland, ranked #1, battled down to the wire with Amboy prevailing 60-57.



Amboy jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter playing a smothering zone defense that created multiple turnovers. The Clippers also knocked down a pair of three-balls.



Eastland rallied in the second quarter to cut it to a one-point deficit at halftime.



It was late in the third quarter and early in the fourth when Amboy surged ahead into a 12 point lead. Eastland again clawed back but the Cougars could never catch Amboy. Amboy led the entire game.



Junior Mallory Powers led Amboy with 16 points. Junior Gabby Jones added 14.



Amboy improves to 16-0 on the season. Eastland is now 18-2. For highlights click on the media player.