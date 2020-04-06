Anderson believes preparation will help White Sox when they return to play

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 25: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single during the third inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — While nobody knows when Major League Baseball will return, players are making the most of their time with family. Take Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for instance. He and his family celebrated his daughter Paxton’s first birthday with an in-house party in Arizona last week.

Even with all the family time, Anderson is staying ready for whenever the league gives them the green light to play again. Like so many other pro-athletes whose season is on pause right now, the shortstop does at-home workouts.

With all the hype around the White Sox this season, Anderson doesn’t think starting and stopping will hurt them. He thinks they’ll be just fine whenever they do get to play again, because of their preparation right now.

“Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen anyway,” Anderson said. “It’s nothing really that we can control, so it’s out of our control anyway. Like I said, it’ll give us more time to prepare. We’re going to be ready. We’re going to be ready. Whatever they say, we’re going to be ready. I think we were going to be ready, regardless. I think we keep that same mindset, regardless of what happened or what’s going to and regardless of how many games we play, we’re going to be ready to take the field.”

Anderson also noted, he’s in Arizona right now – instead of Chicago – to enjoy the heat and stay out of the cold. We can’t blame him.