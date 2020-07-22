Another Norman takes over the men’s basketball program at Highland Community College

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One Norman worked out very well for the men’s basketball program at Highland Community College, so why not another one?

Luke Norman has been named the men’s head basketball coach at the Freeport school. He is the son of longtime former Highland coach Pete Norman who also is currently the athletic director at Highland CC.

Pete Norman had 15 highly successful seasons as Highland’s coach before stepping down in 2009. Luke Norman grew up in Freeport. He was an All-NIC-10 player for the Pretzels. From there he went on to play at Highland. He was on the team that won the Arrowhead Conference Championship and advanced to the NJCAA D-1 National Tournament in 2013-14.

From Highland Norman went to Eastern Illinois University where he also played basketball and he was a team captain.

Norman also was an assistant coach for EIU during the 2017-18 season.

“I am excited that Luke has been named the next Highland Cougar coach,” said Pete Norman in a news release. “Luke has grown up a Cougar and understands what Cougar Nation and Highland Basketball is all about on and off the basketball floor. He will bring a new level of excitement to the program.”

Highland is coming off a 27-7, 10-0 season.