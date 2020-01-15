Another win for Coach Murphy and Winnebago against Oregon

WINNEBAGBO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Joe Murphy recently earned his 800th career win as a boys and girls head basketball coach in Illinois. That total climbed some more Tuesday night. Winnebago defeated Oregon 91-67.

Before the game Murphy was presented with a commemorative basketball and a token from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association which was presented by IBCA representative Steve Goers the former head coach of the Boylan Titans.

Winnebago improved to 14-2 this season and to 4-0 in the Big Northern Conference with the win. For highlights click on the media player.