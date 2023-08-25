NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was batting second as the designated hitter for the Angels against the New York Mets on Friday night in the first game after Los Angeles said the two-way star had torn an elbow ligament.

Los Angeles said Wednesday that Ohtani will not pitch again this season because of the torn ligament in his right elbow.

Ohtani had Tommy John surgery in 2018 after his AL Rookie of the Year season. He planned to seek a second opinion before deciding if he’d have Tommy John surgery again as he enters free agency this offseason.

“He’s going to play. So, as far as a second opinion goes, they’re still working on that,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “Him and his representation are going to come up with a plan but as we sit here today he’s going to play until he tells us he’s not.”

Ohtani left Wednesday’s start against Cincinnati after 26 pitches.

Los Angeles put three-time AL MVP Mike Trout back on the injured list because of his fractured left hamate bone, a move retroactive to Wednesday, and recalled outfielder Trey Cabbage from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Trout missed 38 games, returned Tuesday, then felt sore Wednesday and didn’t play in the doubleheader.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb