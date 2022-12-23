CLEVELAND (AP) — Jack Conklin recently made it clear that he didn’t want to leave Cleveland or the Browns.

Turns out, the feeling was mutual.

Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension to stay with the Browns, who continue to invest in their solid offensive line, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

Conklin was in the final season of a $42 million, three-year contract he got in 2020 as a free agent. He’ll sign the deal when it becomes finalized in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension.

Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.

The Browns (6-8) host the New Orleans Saints (5-9) on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Conklin has been a stabilizing force during his time with the Browns, who last season signed five-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio (three years, $48 million) and right guard Wyatt Teller (four years, $56.8 million) to long-term deals.

Now, with Conklin’s new contract, Cleveland’s right side is set for some time.

After fighting back from his injury, Conklin, who was an All-Pro for the Browns in 2020, was named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for his dedication as well as community involvement.

When he got the award, Conklin expressed his hopes to stick around.

“Cleveland will be my home forever,” he said on Dec. 13. “So obviously I would like to be here for the rest of my career. We’ll see what happens and how that works out. This is the place I definitely wanna be.”

Conklin spent his first four seasons with Tennessee. He was a walk-on at Michigan State before being drafted eighth overall in 2016 by the Titans.

Conklin’s knee hasn’t been an issue, and he played through a foot problem earlier this season.

“He’s a tough guy,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He gives you everything he has. He provides great leadership for this football team.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL