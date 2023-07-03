MILWAUKEE (AP) — Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Miller, tying the game at 6.

“The situation, bases loaded two outs, really honestly not trying to do too much,” Jones said. “Really just trying to keep it simple, try to keep it small with my approach and not get too big.

“It’s something that you dream about, you dream about moments like this and being put in situations like this. And being able to help the team to do what they need to do to get a win, it’s the cherry on top.”

Milwaukee signed the 25-year-old Jones as a free agent before the game to replace Brian Anderson, who went on the paternity list. Jones’ last appearance was with the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 2, 2021. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.

The Brewers completed their comeback from a six-run deficit in the eighth inning with an RBI single by Willy Adames and a sacrifice fly by Miller — both off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) — to take an 8-6 lead.

Brewers All-Star reliever Devin Williams allowed a double by Nico Hoerner and a walk to Ian Happ in the ninth, and then struck out All-Star Dansby Swanson to earn his 18th save.

Joel Payamps (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won their third straight game and remained tied for first place in the NL Central with the Cincinnati Reds, who beat Washington 3-2.

The Cubs have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.

The Cubs took a 6-0 lead after three innings and held a 6-3 lead until the seventh when their bullpen, one of the best in the majors recently, let them down in the seventh.

Julian Merryweather loaded the bases on a single and two walks before being replaced by Kay.

Chicago’s bullpen entered Monday with a 1.06 ERA in the previous 17 games, since June 13, best in the majors.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly lasted only 3 ⅔ innings, giving up three runs.

Brewers starter Julio Teheran went six innings and allowed six runs, three in the second and three in third.

Swanson, who snapped an 0-for-9 streak, and Christopher Morel each had two hits and scored two runs for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal and Tucker Barnhart each had two RBI.

STATS NOT WHOLE STORY

The Brewers lead their division despite posting the lowest percentages in the NL in OPS, slugging, OBP and average entering Monday. They scored 24 runs in their three previous games, all in Pittsburgh.

“We’ve been able to get guys on base and have a lot of traffic, that’s how you score,” said Yelich, who went 3 for 4, walked, scored three runs and had one RBI. “Guys have been getting big hits.”

SHOOTING VICTIM THROWS FIRST PITCH

Cooper Robertson, a 9-year-old boy left paralyzed from the mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4, 2022, threw out a ceremonial pitch from his wheelchair to Yelich.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Madrigal (right hamstring tightness) left during the fourth inning, shortly after trying to run down a foul pop along the left-field line.

UP NEXT

The second of the four-game set pits Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 2.81 ERA) against Brewers LHP Wade Miley (5-2, 3.02 ERA).

