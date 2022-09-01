NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round victory Wednesday.

Kyrgios was warned after using profanity toward someone in the stands. It appeared the Wimbledon runner-up was yelling at someone in his own box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave.

The temperamental Australian also complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana during the second set.

The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far.

___

5 p.m.

It will be Friday night under the lights for Serena Williams.

Williams’ third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic has been scheduled to open the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. Williams has played in the same spot on the schedule for both matches thus far in what could be the final tournament of her career.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev will follow against Wu Yibing, the first Chinese man to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Andy Murray opens day play on Ashe against No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini, followed by a meeting between Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

___

4:40 p.m.

No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Federico Coria of Argentina 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the third round.

Alcaraz earned his 46th win of the season, tying Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ATP Tour lead. Tsitsipas was eliminated in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Coria ended Alcaraz’s first professional tournament by eliminating him in the second round in Rio de Janeiro in 2020. Since then, the 19-year-old from Spain has rapidly climbed the world rankings while winning four titles this year.

___

2:30 p.m.

American Jenson Brooksby earned a spot in the third round by upsetting No. 25 seed Borna Coric 6-4, 7-6 (10), 6-1.

Brooksby reached the fourth round last year at age 20, taking a set from Novak Djokovic before falling. He was the youngest American to get that far since Andy Roddick reached the 2002 quarterfinals at the same age.

Coric just won the hard-court tune-up in Cincinnati, but Brooksby pulled away after winning the 77-minute second set in the tiebreaker.

Brooksby will play No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or Federico Coria on Saturday.

___

2 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek had no trouble with Sloane Stephens, beating the 2017 U.S. Open champion 6-3, 6-2 to move into the third round.

In her WTA Tour-leading 50th win of the season, Swiatek easily handled her first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, breaking Stephens’ serve four times.

Stephens fell to 0-10 against No. 1-ranked players.

Other early winners included No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula, No. 13 Belinda Bencic and three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka.

___

11:55 a.m.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek will have to overcome past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens to avoid becoming the next top woman out of the U.S. Open.

Rafael Nadal will need to beat the first player ever to come back from two sets down to beat him in a Grand Slam match to continue his unbeaten season in the majors.

Nadal will face Fabio Fognini in the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium, after Serena and Venus Williams play their women’s doubles opening match. Fognini beat the four-time U.S. Open champion in New York in 2015.

Afternoon play on Ashe was set to begin with Swiatek facing the 2017 champion in Flushing Meadows. Already, No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit — who lost to Serena Williams on Wednesday — and No. 3 Maria Sakkari are out, along with past champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.

Men’s No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz was set to follow the Swiatek-Stephens match against Federico Coria.

The first round of the doubles tournaments began Wednesday and continued Thursday. The Williams sisters were to play the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

___

