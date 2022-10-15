SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night.

Coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie, Westbrook entered midway through the first quarter in the Lakers’ 133-86 loss to Sacramento. He missed two 3-pointers and had two turnovers.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 12 points, playing 20 minutes. Los Angeles also was without Anthony Davis, with the big man skipping the trip for precautionary reasons because of lower-back tightness.

The Lakers are set to open the regular season Tuesday night at defending champion Golden State.

